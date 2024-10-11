1 dead after crash involving semi in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY — One person is dead after a crash involving a semi in Shelby County early Friday morning.

Around 2:17 a.m., the Piqua post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol was dispatched to a crash on I-75 northbound in Shelby County.

Upon arrival, Troopers found a Jeep had driven off the right side of the road.

Preliminary investigation shows that when the Jeep drove off the road, it struck a semi-truck that was stopped on the right shoulder.

The driver of the Jeep was pronounced dead by medical personnel. Their identity has not yet been released.

The driver of the semi-truck, Ahmed Omar of Columbus, was not injured as a result of the crash,

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

