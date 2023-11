BUTLER COUNTY — One person is dead after a pedestrian crash on Interstate 75 in Butler County.

Troopers are currently on scene of a crash involving a pedestrian on southbound I-75 near state Route 122 in Middletown, a spokesperson for the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed with News Center 7.

The crash happened just after 8 p.m.

The driver of the vehicle involved was not injured.





