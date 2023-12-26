1 dead after being hit by car on I-70 in Indiana

CLAY COUNTY — A person is dead after being hit by a vehicle on Interstate 70 in Indiana on Monday night.

At approximately 8:15 p.m., troopers from the Indiana Putnamville Post and Clay County Sheriff’s Department responded to a pedestrian being struck on I-70 westbound near the 22 mile marker, according to a spokesperson for Indiana State Police.

Troopers were originally dispatched to the area for a pedestrian walking on the interstate for an unknown reason. Before troopers arrived on the scene, there was a second 911 call reporting a pedestrian had been hit.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a person was walking in the passing lane on I-70 when they were struck by a car.

The driver of the vehicle immediately pulled over and called 911, the spokesperson said. There were no other injuries.

The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

We will continue updating this story as we learn more.

