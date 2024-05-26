1 dead, 5 others injured after crash in Ohio

CINCINNATI — One person was killed and multiple others were injured after a crash in Cincinnati Sunday morning.

Around 12:30 a.m., police responded to the crash in the 2000 block of Westwood Northern Boulevard, according to Cincinnati police.

A 28-year-old man was driving a 2023 Nissan Sentra eastbound on Westwood Northern Boulevard, drove off the road and struck a tree, police said. There were five other people in the vehicle, including two 29-year-old female passengers, a 19-year-old female passenger, an 18-year-old female passenger and a 16-year-old female passenger.

The 18-year-old was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver and occupants were transported to the hospital. The driver and two passengers are listed with non-life-threatening injuries. The two remaining passengers are listed in critical condition.

Excessive speed and impairment are being investigated as factors in this crash, police said.

