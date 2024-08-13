1 dead, 1 seriously injured after motorcycle crash in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY — One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Butler County Monday afternoon, according to Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones.

Sheriff’s deputies, Hamilton police, and fire crews responded to the intersection of Pyramid Hill and Southern Hills Boulevard at 2:45 p.m. on reports that a motorcycle hit a van.

A preliminary investigation found that a Chevrolet van was turning left onto Pyramid Hill Boulevard when it was hit by the motorcycle, Jones said.

Medical helicopters responded to the scene for the motorcycle’s driver and passenger.

The driver was transported to Miami Valley Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The passenger died on scene, according to Jones. Their identity was not immediately available.

The driver of the van was not injured in this crash.

Deputies do not believe drugs and alcohol are a factor in this crash.

The Butler County Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team (START) is investigating this crash.

