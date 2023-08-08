1 arrested, drugs, gun recovered during task force search in Harrison Twp.

HARRISON TWP. — One person was arrested after a Montgomery County drug task force executed a search warrant at a home in Harrison Township Tuesday.

The Montgomery County RANGE Task Force conducted the search at the home on Grant Avenue near Salem Avenue.

The task force recovered drugs, including fentanyl and meth, and a gun during the search, a Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said in a media release.

Online jail records indicate Antonio R. Allen, 35, was arrested at a home in the 2600 block of Grant Avenue by the sheriff’s office and was booked on preliminary charges of drug possession.

It was not immediately clear if Allen was the suspect arrested in the task force’s search.

Additional details were not released, and the case remains under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Antonio R. Allen (Credit: Montgomery County Jail)





