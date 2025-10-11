Legendary actress Diane Keaton dead at 79

Oscar-winning actress Diane Keaton has died at the age of 79, PEOPLE and TMZ.

PEOPLE reported that the legendary actress died in California. Her family and loved ones have asked for privacy and have not released more details.

Keaton was born Diane Hall in 1946 in Los Angeles, California, our sister station WSB-2 TV reported.

She rose to fame in the 1970s after her role in “The Godfather” films.

In 1977, Keaton won the Academy Award for Best Actress for “Annie Hall.”

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

