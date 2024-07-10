At least 1 hospitalized after crash on NB I-75 in Dayton, left lane blocked

DAYTON — At least one person is hospitalized after a crash on Northbound Interstate 75 in Dayton early Wednesday morning.

Dayton police officers and medics were dispatched just after 3:30 a.m. on initial reports of a crash on Northbound Interstate 75 between Edwin C. Moses Boulevard and U.S. 35.

ODOT cameras indicate that the left lane is blocked.

Medics transported at least one person to Miami Valley Hospital, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told News Center 7.

We will update this story.

I-75 at US-35, crash Photo from: ODOT (Credit: ODOT/Credit: ODOT)

