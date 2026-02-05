K-9 finds wanted suspect hiding in snow

BUTLER COUNTY — A man wanted on multiple felony warrants was arrested after a chase led to a K-9 search in the snow.

The suspect ran from the scene earlier in the day while officers were attempting to serve a warrant.

The Trenton Police Department requested help from the Butler County Sheriff’s Office K-9.

K-9 RADD began to look for the suspect and immediately exhibited a behavior change.

The suspect was found lying face down in the snow, trying to hide.

He was taken into custody.

