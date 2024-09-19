Invasive spotted lanternfly continuing to take over parts of Ohio

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — An invasive tiny red, black, and white insect is still taking over parts of the state.

The insect has been found near major cities such as Columbus and Toledo, according to the Ohio Department of Agriculture.

There are currently 12 counties in the state under quarantine for the non-native invasive insect.

The spotted lanternfly is a plant hopper insect that is native to Asia and feeds on the sap of a variety of plants and lays its eggs on hard surfaces like tree bark.

The pest is a great concern to the grape and wine industry, according to the ODA.

One regional news station spoke to an expert who said adults start laying eggs between around the end of September to the beginning of October.

If you spot one of these colorful incests, report the sight to the Ohio Department of Agriculture website.

THE ODA said to take a picture of the insect you believe is a lanternfly, upload your picture, and provide some basic information about where you saw it.

