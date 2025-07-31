How much house $1 million buys you in Canton

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.
While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.
Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.
"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."
So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Canton. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.
5453 East Blvd NW, Canton
- Price: $1,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,440
- Price per square foot: $225
- See 5453 East Blvd NW, Canton on Redfin.com
5309 S Island Dr NW, Canton
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,139
- Price per square foot: $318
- See 5309 S Island Dr NW, Canton on Redfin.com
1588 Eagle Watch St NE, Canton
- Price: $900,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,632
- Price per square foot: $247
- See 1588 Eagle Watch St NE, Canton on Redfin.com
6205 Bertram Ave NW, Canton
- Price: $900,000
- 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,714
- Price per square foot: $331
- See 6205 Bertram Ave NW, Canton on Redfin.com
5325 S Island Dr NW, Canton
- Price: $900,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,569
- Price per square foot: $350
- See 5325 S Island Dr NW, Canton on Redfin.com
3595 Vineyard Ave NW, Canton
- Price: $800,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,100
- Price per square foot: $258
- See 3595 Vineyard Ave NW, Canton on Redfin.com
5835 Island Dr NW, Canton
- Price: $800,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,725
- Price per square foot: $293
- See 5835 Island Dr NW, Canton on Redfin.com
3065 Perry Dr NW, Canton
- Price: $700,000
- 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,395
- Price per square foot: $159
- See 3065 Perry Dr NW, Canton on Redfin.com
4191 Glenmoor Rd NW #3, Canton
- Price: $700,000
- 1 bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,000
- Price per square foot: $233
- See 4191 Glenmoor Rd NW #3, Canton on Redfin.com
6487 & 6523 Hills And Dales Rd NW, Canton
- Price: $600,000
- 7 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,348
- Price per square foot: $179
- See 6487 & 6523 Hills And Dales Rd NW, Canton on Redfin.com
6422 Stoneywood Cir NW, Canton
- Price: $600,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,300
- Price per square foot: $181
- See 6422 Stoneywood Cir NW, Canton on Redfin.com
5445 East Blvd NW, Canton
- Price: $600,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,064
- Price per square foot: $195
- See 5445 East Blvd NW, Canton on Redfin.com
5820 Kildare Cir NW, Canton
- Price: $600,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,160
- Price per square foot: $277
- See 5820 Kildare Cir NW, Canton on Redfin.com
2622 Glenmont Rd NW, Canton
- Price: $600,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,004
- Price per square foot: $299
- See 2622 Glenmont Rd NW, Canton on Redfin.com
360 Santa Clara St NW, Canton
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,650
- Price per square foot: $136
- See 360 Santa Clara St NW, Canton on Redfin.com
2777 Duxbury Cir NW, Canton
- Price: $500,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,010
- Price per square foot: $166
- See 2777 Duxbury Cir NW, Canton on Redfin.com
2979 Cloverhurst St NE, Canton
- Price: $500,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,968
- Price per square foot: $168
- See 2979 Cloverhurst St NE, Canton on Redfin.com
6831 Stockbridge St NW, Canton
- Price: $500,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,880
- Price per square foot: $173
- See 6831 Stockbridge St NW, Canton on Redfin.com
1437 North Park Ave NW, Canton
- Price: $500,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,240
- Price per square foot: $223
- See 1437 North Park Ave NW, Canton on Redfin.com
6516 Shenandoah Ave NW, Canton
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,233
- Price per square foot: $223
- See 6516 Shenandoah Ave NW, Canton on Redfin.com
5877 Hawks Nest Cir NW, Canton
- Price: $500,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,233
- Price per square foot: $223
- See 5877 Hawks Nest Cir NW, Canton on Redfin.com
5879 Hawks Nest Cir NW, Canton
- Price: $500,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,172
- Price per square foot: $230
- See 5879 Hawks Nest Cir NW, Canton on Redfin.com
5545 Holmes Dr NW, Canton
- Price: $500,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,728
- Price per square foot: $289
- See 5545 Holmes Dr NW, Canton on Redfin.com
5846 Hawks Nest Cir NW, Canton
- Price: $500,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,707
- Price per square foot: $292
- See 5846 Hawks Nest Cir NW, Canton on Redfin.com
5848 Hawks Nest Cir NW, Canton
- Price: $500,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,682
- Price per square foot: $297
- See 5848 Hawks Nest Cir NW, Canton on Redfin.com
$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country
215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,396
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com
5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,392
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com
2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,662
- Price per square foot: $601
- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com
6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami
- Price: $1,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,153
- Price per square foot: $317
- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com
206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City
- Price: $1,000,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,001
- Price per square foot: $999
- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com
3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,670
- Price per square foot: $598
- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com
This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.