Deputy arrested, fired, after stalking his ex

COFFEE COUNTY, Georgia — A Georgia Deputy is facing several charges after allegedly stalking his ex, who is also a deputy.

The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) to help investigate several harassment and property damage incidents that may have involved one of their deputies, according to our sister station, WSB-TV.

Shantokeo Rolax, 41, was an investigator at the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office and was placed on leave while the GBI investigated.

The GBI said that Rolax allegedly sent harassing text messages, conducted surveillance, trespassed, and obstructed the investigation.

Rolax was arrested and booked into the Coffee County Jail on charges of:

Criminal trespass

Stalking

Harassing communications

False report of a crime

Influencing witnesses

Obstructing law enforcement officers

Unlaw conduct during a 911 call

False statements

Violation of oath by a public officer.

Rolax was fired by the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office once it was determined that he would be arrested.

