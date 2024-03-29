Dayton man found guilty of 2017 murder in retrial

DAYTON — The murder retrial for a man whose original conviction was overturned ended in another guilty verdict.

In May 2019, Lance Antonio Irvin, 41, of Dayton was found guilty of the 2017 murder of Jesse Samuel Redavide, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

He was originally sentenced to 20 years and six months to life in prison.

According to a spokesperson from the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office, the Court of Appeals overturned Irvin’s murder conviction on Sept. 15, 2023.

Irvin’s other charges, including felonious assault and tampering with evidence, were not overturned, the spokesperson said.

On Thursday, March 29, a jury found Irvin guilty of murder, for a second time.

Irvin will be sentenced on April 24, 2024.

The spokesperson said his sentencing should be 15 years to life for murder plus an additional and consecutive three years for a firearm specification.

