‘JUST HANG UP THE PHONE!’ Local sheriff says scammer posing as employee targeting people

GREENE COUNTY — A local sheriff’s office is warning people about a new phone scam.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office says they have been receiving reports that someone is calling from 937-280-6356 and claiming to be a sheriff’s office employee trying to scam people.

“On callback, they have an answering machine set up advising you are calling the Greene County’s Sheriff Office (YOU ARE NOT),” the department wrote on social media.

They said the scammers can spoof numbers, like the number above, and display a phone number or other information to make it look like the calls are from a different person or business.

“JUST HANG UP THE PHONE!” said the department said. “Do not engage in conversation with these individuals.”

The sheriff’s office is reminding people they will not call wanting money regarding jury duty, missed court dates, a warrant, or anything like that.

