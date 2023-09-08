Celina Police to hold news conference after St. Mary’s man shot, killed by officers last month

CELINA — The Celina Police Department will be holding a news conference later today to provide more information after a St. Mary’s man was shot and killed by an officer last month.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: St. Mary’s man ID’d as person shot, killed by police in Celina Friday morning

News Center 7 previously reported that Corey Andrew, 24, was identified as the man who was shot and later died from his injuries after “an encounter” with Celina Police on August 25.

The incident initially started as a police investigation at Eastview Park, near the park’s pond, around 2:10 a.m., Celina Police Tom Wale said.

“Police had an encounter with 24-year-old Corey Andrew of St. Mary’s. That encounter resulted in a police-involved shooting,” Wale said.

Andrew was taken to Mercer Health Hospital in Coldwater and was pronounced dead.

The name of the officer involved in the shooting has not been released. It was also not known if multiple officers were involved in the incident.

An Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation spokesperson previously confirmed to News Center 7 that the department had been requested to conduct the investigation.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more.

©2023 Cox Media Group