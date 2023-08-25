1 dead after police-involved shooting in Celina early Friday morning

CELINA — One person was shot and killed by a Celina police officer early Friday morning, according to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

An Ohio BCI spokesperson confirmed the office was requested by Celina police to investigate the deadly officer-involved shooting. The shooting happened around 2 a.m. near Eastview Park, according to a report from WCSM Radio.

One person was killed in the incident and no officers were injured, the Ohio BCI spokesperson said.

The name of the person killed has not been released.

Additional details were not available. News Center 7 has reached out to Celina police for additional information and we are awaiting a response.

