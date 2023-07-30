1 hospitalized after car hits power pole in Dayton

DAYTON — A person is hospitalized after a car hit a power pole in Dayton early Sunday morning.

Dayton Police officers and medics were dispatched at around 2:45 a.m. to the intersection of Wayne Avenue and E. Stewart Street on initial reports of a crash, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed.

Medics transported one person to the Miami Valley Hospital with unknown injuries.

A black Sedan crashed into a power pole and the pole was down in the street after several vehicles were reportedly racing in the area, dispatchers told NewsCenter 7.

No one is in custody.

We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.

