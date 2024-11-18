It’s not all about breaking a sweat; New techniques have changed the way people think about exercise

DAYTON — Exercise has come a long way in the past few decades Now, breaking a sweat doesn’t have to take as much effort.

For several weeks, News Center 7′s Letitia Perry has investigated new ways people are getting a workout and preparing their bodies for years of longevity.

Workouts at home in the 70s was Jane Fonda, and in the 80s was Richard Simmons. Then, the exercise craze moved to gyms. Now, exercise and healing have gone high-tech.

Penny Lange, of Centerville said, “Oh Yeah! In my home, all my girlfriends. It was Jane Fonda, and it was fun.”

Lange values exercise and at age 80, she’s still moving better than some people half her age.

“Of course, you can walk better, you can sit. What hurts me is sitting. Now, I can sit more comfortably,” Lange said.

She believes strongly in her stretching regimen. She’s been coming to The Stretch Lab for four years, and she swears by it.

Alex Riveria of Centerville said, “After coming here, I’m able to get running, play with grandkids on the floor, and get off the ground easier.”

The Perspire Infrared Sauna at The Greene in Beavercreek uses red light therapy to heal the body.

Sarina Lyons said, “We’ve taken the infrared technology, light wave technology to penetrate the body and hit the layers of muscles and tissues. It’s high-tech healing.”

However, doctors warn it’s not all about the technology. The prescription for a healthy life also requires a face-to-face with your physician.

Dr. Jospeh Allen with Premier Health said, “At the end of the day, you can’t exclusively say ‘I’ve got this, I’m doing fine.’”

Still breaking a sweat today, doesn’t have to mean dancing to a video.

The Global Wellness Institute says Americans spend almost $265 billion on physical activity each year. It says Americans spend $37 billion on fitness, $10 billion on mindful movements such as yoga and stretching, and more than $8 billion on technology like smartwatches and scales.

First-timer, Jessica, believes her exercise routine will be enhanced by this kind of healing.

The owner of The Stretch Lab, Janna Procter, said the benefits of thinking outside of the box are priceless.

She said, “We’re looking now more wholistically, not just nutrition and workout by recovery piece and that’s where we come into play.

Ultimately, exercise and healing are more than cardio and weights. For millions, it includes non-traditional workouts too.

©2024 Cox Media Group