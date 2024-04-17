Visible Announces New Annual Plans: Save up to $145/Year

Visible currently offers one of the best deals on unlimited service with cell phone plans beginning at $25 monthly. Now, Visible is increasing the savings for customers who pay for a full year of service in advance.

In this article, I’ll take a closer look at Visible’s new annual phone plans including how much they cost, what you’ll get for the price and whether or not you should make the switch.

Visible’s Two New Annual Plans

Beginning this month, Visible is expanding its payment options to allow customers to prepay for a year in advance. The regular Visible and Visible+ monthly plans are still available for the same rate. However, customers who prepay for 12 months at a time will receive a discount of up to 26%. Annual plans are now available for both the basic Visible plan and Visible+.

Here’s how much you can expect to pay for Visible’s annual plans:

Visible Annual Plan: $275 per year ($22.92 per month)

$275 per year ($22.92 per month) Visible+ Annual Plan: $395 per year ($32.92 per month)

The basic Visible monthly plan typically costs $25 per month, which means you'll save $25 per year when you sign up for the annual plan. Visible+ typically costs $45 per month, which means you'll save $145 per year with the annual plan.

Annual plan options are available to new members beginning April 17. Existing Visible members will gain access to these plans in May.

Visible: An Affordable Prepaid Alternative to Verizon Wireless

If you aren't familiar with Visible, it's a prepaid cell phone service provider that's owned by Verizon Wireless. Customers on Visible's phone plans have access to Verizon Wireless' network as the carrier runs on the same towers.

Visible offers only two cell phone plans, but they both can be great options for lowering your phone bill. If you're already a Visible member, the new annual plans provide an additional opportunity to save up to $145/year.

Here's what you'll get with the Visible plan ($25 per month or $275 per year).

Unlimited talk, text and data

Access to Verizon Wireless' 5G Nationwide & 4G LTE networks

Typical download speeds: 9-149Mbps

Unlimited mobile hotspot (up to 5Mbps speeds; limited to one device)

Unlimited talk and text to Mexico and Canada

Spam protection

Visible+ ($45 per month or $395 per year) includes all the same features as the Visible plan plus the following.

Unlimited premium data on Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network

50GB per month of premium data on Verizon's 5G & 4G LTE networks

Global Pass for international travel (one day included per month)

Premium mobile hotspot (speeds up to 10Mbps)

Unlimited data when roaming in Canada and Mexico (2GB of full-speed roaming data per day followed by unlimited 3G speeds)

Smartwatch connectivity

Calling to 30+ countries and unlimited texting to 200+

In contrast, Verizon Wireless' postpaid unlimited plans begin at $65 per month for one line with autopay. You can learn more about the differences between Visible and Verizon Wireless here.

To learn more about Visible's plans and features, be sure to read our full Visible review before you decide to sign up for service.

Final Thoughts: Should You Switch?

If you're wondering whether or not you should switch to Visible, here's my recommendation: Check your phone's compatibility online, make sure you'll have service in your area by checking Visible's coverage map, and then give it a try!

However, if you're new to Visible, I recommend trying a monthly plan for the first 30 days at least before committing to an annual plan. This will give you the chance to make sure you'll have strong service at home. If there are any issues with the plan activation or cell phone service, it's better to have only paid $25 for a one-month plan than $275+.

If you have an eSim-compatible device, you can sign up for a 15-day free trial of Visible without having to leave your current carrier. This is a great way to decide whether or not the service will work for you!

Alternatively, if you're already a Visible customer and you love your current service, the new annual plans are a great way to save up to $145 per year!

I had a great experience testing out Visible myself, and if Verizon has strong service in your area, Visible could be a great way to access those towers for a fraction of the cost.

Visible’s prices for unlimited talk, text and data also make it an extremely competitive option.

For example, Boost Mobile (Review) offers a $25/month unlimited plan with 30GB of high-speed data and no additional hotspot allocation. Alternatively, both of Visible's plans include unlimited mobile hotspot.

Annually, Boost Mobile offers 1GB/month for $100 ($8.33/month) which is insanely cheap. However, 1GB of data per month isn't much. Boost Mobile's unlimited annual plan costs $300 ($25/month) for 30GB of high-speed data per month plus 12GB of mobile hotspot. With Visible, you can get unlimited service for as low as $275 annually with no monthly high-speed data limit or hotspot data limit.

Additionally, Mint Mobile (Review) offers a $30/month (or $360/year) unlimited plan with 40GB of high-speed data and 10GB of mobile hotspot. However, you can currently get Mint Mobile's unlimited plan for $15/month for the first three months, which does make it a better price for a limited time. Unlike Visible, you will notice reduced speeds after you've met your monthly data limit with Mint, and mobile hotspot is limited.

For more options, be sure to read our guide on the best cell phone plans and deals available now. If you do decide to make the switch to Visible, check out this guide that Team Clark put together to take you step-by-step through the process of changing carriers.

