Champ to the rescue: 2-legged chihuahua helps save owner’s life

ATLANTA — A two-legged rescue dog named Champ is credited with saving his owner during a life-threatening heart attack.

“I don’t know if I would be here if I hadn’t heeded his warning,” he said.

Andrew Kuzyk adopted Champ seven years ago after the chihuahua was rejected at birth, our sister station WSB-TV reported.

A few months ago, Kuzyk fell asleep on the floor when all of a sudden, Champs started acting up and pushing on his chest.

“He usually doesn’t do that. He’ll cuddle, but the jumping, that was a little out of tune for him. I knew something had to be pretty wrong with him doing that,” he said.

Moments later, Kuzyk sensed what Champ was trying to tell him: He was having a heart attack and he needed medical care right away.

Champ alerted Kuzyk’s wife.

At the hospital, doctors quickly determined a major artery in his heart was blocked, a so-called “widow maker” because it’s often fatal.

Doctors saved Kuzyk. He is convinced he wouldn’t have made it to the hospital if not for his buddy Champ.

Kuzyk believes that it’s a gift given to Champ and, in turn, given to him.

“I do believe God put this dog next to me. And near me, because of things I’ve had to overcome. God had a reason for that,” he said.

