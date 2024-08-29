What is a crew appreciation fee? Why one major cruise line is raising the price

NEW YORK — This summer brought lots of buzz around "tourist taxes" and other fees that can get tacked on to normal travel expenses. Now, another fee that may be familiar to avid cruisers is increasing on one major cruise line.

The so-called "Crew Appreciation" fee is a daily amount that's automatically added to a guests' onboard accounts with Princess Cruises "to recognize the efforts of a wide variety of crewmembers who contribute to the experiences of all our guests" and are pooled and distributed throughout the year in compensation and bonuses.

Travelers will pay slightly more starting later this month depending on the type of accommodations they book, according to the cruise line, which last raised the price in February 2023.

Echoing recent headlines surrounding updates to airline baggage prices, Princess Cruises' Crew Appreciation fee is rising by just $1 per person, per day in various classes of cabins.

Travelers in suites will see a $19 daily fee, while those in mini suites, cabanas or Club Classes will pay $18. Guests in all other staterooms will pay $17.

"The crewmembers eligible to receive these funds work in various departments, many of whom rotate among different ships, throughout our fleet of ships," Princess states on its website. "Guests have complete discretion to adjust these crew appreciation [fees] while onboard; however, crew appreciation may only be adjusted prior to disembarking the ship and not refundable post cruise."

Travelers can choose a prepaid crew appreciation option while managing their booking, but if it's not adjusted up to the time a passenger settles up the account prior to disembarkation, the payment becomes final and nonrefundable.

Full details of the policy are available on the Princess Cruises website.

