Stacker compiled a list of the best public middle schools in the Cleveland metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses five weighted factors for its rankings: academics grade, teachers grade, district overall grade, culture & diversity grade, and parent / student surveys. You can read more about the methodology here.

(Stacker/Stacker)

SeventyFour // Shutterstock

#10. Harding Middle School

- School grades: 6-8

- Location: Lakewood City School District, OH

- Enrollment: 459 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A // Shutterstock

#9. Brecksville-Broadview Heights Middle School

- School grades: 5-8

- Location: Brecksville-Broadview Heights City School District, OH

- Enrollment: 778 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

Inside Creative House // Shutterstock

#8. Bay Middle School

- School grades: 5-8

- Location: Bay Village City School District, OH

- Enrollment: 701 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

Inside Creative House // Shutterstock

#7. Ballard Brady Middle School

- School grades: 6-8

- Location: Orange City School District, OH

- Enrollment: 436 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

Ground Picture // Shutterstock

#6. Chagrin Falls Middle School

- School grades: 7-8

- Location: Chagrin Falls Exempted Village School District, OH

- Enrollment: 261 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

Ground Picture // Shutterstock

#5. Hudson Middle School

- School grades: 6-8

- Location: Hudson City School District, OH

- Enrollment: 1,034 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

Rido // Shutterstock

#4. Rocky River Middle School

- School grades: 6-8

- Location: Rocky River City School District, OH

- Enrollment: 552 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

GUNDAM_Ai // Shutterstock

#3. Orchard Middle School

- School grades: 5-6

- Location: Solon City School District, OH

- Enrollment: 699 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

#2. Beachwood Middle School

- School grades: 6-8

- Location: Beachwood City School District, OH

- Enrollment: 316 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

Rido // Shutterstock

#1. Solon Middle School

- School grades: 7-8

- Location: Solon City School District, OH

- Enrollment: 764 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+