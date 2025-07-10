Stacker compiled a list of the best public middle schools in the Cleveland metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses five weighted factors for its rankings: academics grade, teachers grade, district overall grade, culture & diversity grade, and parent / student surveys. You can read more about the methodology here.
#10. Harding Middle School
- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Lakewood City School District, OH
- Enrollment: 459 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#9. Brecksville-Broadview Heights Middle School
- School grades: 5-8
- Location: Brecksville-Broadview Heights City School District, OH
- Enrollment: 778 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#8. Bay Middle School
- School grades: 5-8
- Location: Bay Village City School District, OH
- Enrollment: 701 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#7. Ballard Brady Middle School
- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Orange City School District, OH
- Enrollment: 436 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#6. Chagrin Falls Middle School
- School grades: 7-8
- Location: Chagrin Falls Exempted Village School District, OH
- Enrollment: 261 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#5. Hudson Middle School
- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Hudson City School District, OH
- Enrollment: 1,034 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#4. Rocky River Middle School
- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Rocky River City School District, OH
- Enrollment: 552 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#3. Orchard Middle School
- School grades: 5-6
- Location: Solon City School District, OH
- Enrollment: 699 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#2. Beachwood Middle School
- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Beachwood City School District, OH
- Enrollment: 316 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#1. Solon Middle School
- School grades: 7-8
- Location: Solon City School District, OH
- Enrollment: 764 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+