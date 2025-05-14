Stacker compiled a list of the best public high schools in the Youngstown metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students.

#25. Howland High School

- Location: Howland Local School District, OH

- Enrollment: 742 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B

#24. Struthers High School

- Location: Struthers City School District, OH

- Enrollment: 465 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B

#23. Salem High School

- Location: Salem City School District, OH

- Enrollment: 638 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B

#22. Liberty High School

- Location: Liberty Local School District, OH

- Enrollment: 379 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B

#21. Union Area High School

- Location: Union Area School District, PA

- Enrollment: 194 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B

#20. Hubbard High School

- Location: Hubbard Exempted Village School District, OH

- Enrollment: 578 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B

#19. Sharon High School

- Location: Sharon City School District, PA

- Enrollment: 523 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B

#18. Poland Seminary High School

- Location: Poland Local School District, OH

- Enrollment: 806 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B

#17. Sharpsville Area Senior High School

- Location: Sharpsville Area School District, PA

- Enrollment: 357 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B

#16. Lordstown High School

- Location: Lordstown Local School District, OH

- Enrollment: 193 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B

#15. South Range High School

- Location: South Range Local School District, OH

- Enrollment: 367 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#14. Champion High School

- Location: Champion Local School District, OH

- Enrollment: 388 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#13. Wilmington Area High School

- Location: Wilmington Area School District, PA

- Enrollment: 310 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#12. Mineral Ridge High School

- Location: Weathersfield Local School District, OH

- Enrollment: 430 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#11. Jackson-Milton High School

- Location: Jackson-Milton Local School District, OH

- Enrollment: 179 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#10. Columbiana High School

- Location: Columbiana Exempted Village School District, OH

- Enrollment: 313 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#9. Western Reserve High School

- Location: Western Reserve Local School District (Berlin Center), OH

- Enrollment: 141 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#8. Neshannock Junior/Senior High School

- Location: Neshannock Township School District, PA

- Enrollment: 537 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#7. Lakeview High School

- Location: Lakeview Local School District, OH

- Enrollment: 454 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#6. Fitch High School

- Location: Austintown Local School District, OH

- Enrollment: 1,228 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#5. McDonald High School

- Location: McDonald Local School District, OH

- Enrollment: 349 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#4. Boardman High School

- Location: Boardman Local School District, OH

- Enrollment: 1,166 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#3. Hickory High School

- Location: Hermitage School District, PA

- Enrollment: 811 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#2. Youngstown Early College

- Location: Youngstown City School District, OH

- Enrollment: 266 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#1. Canfield High School

- Location: Canfield Local School District, OH

- Enrollment: 782 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

This story features data reporting by Rob Powell and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 97 metros.