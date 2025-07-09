Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in the Cincinnati metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses 15 weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on cost of living, higher education rate, housing, public schools, diversity, and crime. You can read more about Niche's methodology here.
#25. Wetherington
- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 1,317
#24. Fort Mitchell
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 8,676
#23. Dry Run
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 7,765
#22. Sherwood
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 3,259
#21. Landen
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 8,041
#20. Wilder
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A-
- Population: 3,148
#19. Beckett Ridge
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 9,451
#18. Villa Hills
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A-
- Population: 7,378
#17. Terrace Park
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 2,282
#16. Union
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 7,494
#15. Evendale
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: B
- Population: 2,656
#14. Edgewood
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: B+
- Population: 8,429
#13. Cherry Grove
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 3,940
#12. Fruit Hill
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 4,094
#11. The Village of Indian Hill
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 6,048
#10. Sixteen Mile Stand
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 3,735
#9. Fort Thomas
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 17,242
#8. Montgomery
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 10,816
#7. Kenwood
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 8,484
#6. Wyoming
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 8,712
#5. Madeira
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 9,454
#4. Mason
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 35,148
#3. Park Hills
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A-
- Population: 3,155
#2. Mariemont
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 3,477
#1. Blue Ash
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 13,374