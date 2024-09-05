Authorities identify 4 killed in Georgia high school shooting

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities in Georgia have identified the four killed in a shooting at Apalachee High School Wednesday.

Two students and two teachers were among those dead. They are identified as:

Mason Shermerhorn, 14

Christian Angelo, 14

Richard Aspinwall

Christina Irimie

Aspinwall and Irimie both were math teachers at Apalachee High School, according to our news partners at WSB-TV.

The shooter has been identified as 14-year-old Colt Gray, who has been charged with murder and will be handled as an adult, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations.

The FBI confirmed to WSB-TV that Gray had been investigated for making school shooting threats last year, but was not arrested.

The GBI said Gray used an AR platform-style weapon.

According to the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office, nine other people were injured by gunshots. At least five others were treated for symptoms of anxiety/panic attacks. All are expected to survive.

The GBI said there is no evidence there was any additional shooter, but agents are investigating the accused shooter’s associates.

Agencies are continuing their investigation into how Gray got the weapon and what led up to the shooting.

