7 digital travel fails hurting your summer bookings (and how to fix them)

Summer travel season is in full swing, and for many Americans, that means jumping online to book flights, hotels, and excursions. For millions of travelers with disabilities, however, that process often ends in frustration. Inaccessible websites can make it difficult, if not impossible, to complete a reservation. This can result in missed sales, negative experiences, and long-term brand damage, AudioEye reports.

While some accessibility issues may seem minor, their impact is anything but. Unlabeled buttons, clunky forms, and poor color contrast aren’t just usability flaws, they’re digital barriers that exclude a growing portion of your customer base. And as the travel industry looks to compete in a crowded summer market, fixing these issues is a smart, high-impact way to improve experience and capture more bookings.

Below are seven of the most common digital accessibility pitfalls found on travel websites today, with practical tips to help fix them before peak season is over.

1. Poor Color Contrast Makes Key Details Impossible to Read

In AudioEye's 2025 Digital Accessibility Index, which analyzed over 53,000 pages across more than 1,600 travel and hospitality websites, color contrast violations emerged as one of the most common accessibility failures. The average hospitality page had 85 violations, among the highest across all industries. Meanwhile, older travelers aged 60+ represent nearly 37 % of all travelers, according to The Senior List. Many of whom are more likely to experience low vision. When critical information like room descriptions, pricing, or the "Book Now" button blends into the background, your site isn't just hard to use — it's costing you customers.

How to fix it: Use accessible color contrast ratios (at least 4.5:1 for body text according to the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines, or WCAG) to ensure text is readable against background colors. This small design fix can make a huge difference in usability.

2. Inaccessible Forms Disrupt the Booking Flow

Travel websites averaged four inaccessible forms or buttons per page in AudioEye’s Index, which is a major issue when you consider users encountering them are often at the final step of the journey. They’ve done the research, picked a hotel or experience, and are ready to book. If form labels or instructions are missing, assistive technology users can hit a wall at checkout, causing frustration and sending their business straight to a competitor with a more accessible site.

How to fix it: Ensure every form field has a clear label and instructions. Avoid using vague error messages or unlabeled buttons, which can greatly impact usability.

3. Broken Date Pickers Cause Booking Mistakes

Poorly designed date pickers can lead to booking errors, particularly for users who rely on screen readers or keyboard navigation. Without clear visual or audio confirmation, it's easy to select the wrong dates, resulting in confusion, added costs, and lost trust.

"I thought I picked Sunday to Monday, but it actually booked me Monday to Tuesday," said Marche, an AudioEye A11iance community member. "I didn't realize until later, and it cost me $175 to fix."

How to fix it: Use accessible date pickers that clearly indicate selected dates and offer keyboard navigation. Provide a summary confirmation before booking is finalized.

4. Missing Alt Text on Images Limits Traveler Confidence

Travelers often rely on photos to make booking decisions, but the average hospitality page has 26.9 inaccessible images. Without alt text, users with visual impairments are left guessing what a room or amenity actually looks like.

“Amenities are just pictures with no descriptions,” said Ana, an A11iance community member. “I need a wheelchair-accessible room, but they never tell you what that means. Just saying 'accessible' isn't enough.”

How to fix it: Add descriptive alt text to all images, especially for rooms, amenities, and location features. Be specific about accessibility features (e.g., "roll-in shower," "grab bars by toilet").

5. Keyboard Navigation Is Broken

AudioEye's research found that 41% of travel pages were difficult or impossible to navigate with a keyboard alone. For users who rely on keyboard commands, including those with motor disabilities, this can be a complete barrier to booking.

How to fix it: Ensure your site supports full keyboard navigation. That includes tabbing through links, selecting drop-downs, and completing forms without needing a mouse.

6. Unclear or Vague Links Leave Users Guessing

The average hospitality page had 5.4 inaccessible links, according to AudioEye’s Index, which often meant vague text like "Click here" or buttons that didn’t describe what they did. For screen reader users, this makes site navigation confusing and frustrating.

How to fix it: Use descriptive link text like "View room details" or "Add WiFi package." Screen reader users should understand exactly where each link will take them.

7. Accessibility Details Are Missing or Misleading

Even when hotels offer accessible accommodations, they often fail to explain what that really means. Vague or generic language, like simply labeling a room “accessible,” leaves travelers guessing. Is there a roll-in shower? Are doorways wide enough for a wheelchair? Without answers, travelers with disabilities are forced to book elsewhere or take on unnecessary risk.

"Just saying ‘accessible’ doesn’t help. I want to know if the bed is high, if there are grab bars, how wide the doorways are. If you show me you're open and inclusive, I’ll book with you — and come back,” Marche continued.

How to fix it: Be specific in your accessibility listings. Include detailed information about rooms, amenities, transportation, and dining. Make it part of the booking flow, not a buried footnote.

Make Summer Travel Seamless for Everyone

It’s hard to remember the last time booking a trip didn’t start online. Whether it’s a quick weekend getaway or a long-anticipated summer vacation, today’s travelers expect digital convenience from start to finish. But when accessibility is overlooked, you risk alienating a large and growing portion of your customer base. Travel brands that invest in accessible design have a unique opportunity to not only welcome a broader audience but to become the go-to choice for travelers seeking ease, clarity, and confidence by creating better experiences for everyone who walks through their (virtual) front door.

This story was produced by AudioEye and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.