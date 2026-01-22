18-year-old accused of stealing from area smoke shop

BUTLER COUNTY — An 18-year-old was arrested after a break-in at an area smoke shop.

On Jan. 18 at around 1:50 a.m., deputies were called to the VIP Smoke Shop in Liberty Township.

An investigation found that someone forcibly entered the business and stole multiple times, along with cash from the register.

While Butler County Sheriff’s Office deputies were on scene processing evidence, officers from the West Chester Township Police Department arrived and said that a similar burglary had occurred in their jurisdiction approximately ten minutes before the Butler County call.

Jonathan Kren of West Chester was identified as the suspect.

During a search of Kren’s home, investigators said they found criminal tools and stolen items.

Kren has been charged with breaking and entering, possessing criminal tools, and theft.

