What long lost food item would you like to see return?

Arby's (Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Arby's, File)

Several years ago, Taco Bell removed the Mexican Pizza from their menu and fans were NOT HAPPY! Count me in that group. That was my favorite menu item and after they dropped it, I honestly lost interest in “running to the border.” But then last year, they brought the Mexican Pizza and countless fans (including myself) rejoiced at it’s triumphant return.

Around the same time, Arby’s made the brilliant decision to drop their tasty Potato Cakes from the menu. And again, I was at a loss and couldn’t believe that another favorite of mine was stricken from a fast-food menu. And again, I complained on the air about this horrendous decision!

Well, our complaints were heard and this month, Arby’s has brought back the beloved Potato Cakes. Though, they say it’s for a limited time. But if I recall correctly, Taco Bell said the same thing about the return of the Mexican Pizza and you can still get it--a year later.

I’m beginning to think all of these corporate decisions to remove a popular item from the menu is just a sneaky marketing ploy to create social media chatter.

Putting that aside for a moment, what’s the one item you always loved from a fast-food chain that disappeared from the menu? Or, if you’re not a fan of fast food, is there another food item you’d like to see return? I can think of several but my favorite would have to be the Pillsbury Space Food Stick. That was a staple in my house.

Let me know if your comments! Maybe we can start a grassroots campaign and bring it back.







