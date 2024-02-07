Saying goodbye to country music legend, area fans remember Toby Keith

DAYTON — Country music fans across the area are remembering singer-songwriter Toby Keith.

He died on Monday night after a battle with stomach cancer.

His death was announced on his website, which said the country star passed “peacefully” surrounded by his family.

Toby Keith skyrocketed to fame in 1993 with a platinum debut album featuring the song, “Should’ve Been a Cowboy.”

Our radio partner K 99.1 FM often worked with Toby Keith.

K 99.1 FM Morning host Nancy Wilson told News Center 7 that listeners called the station Tuesday morning to share their memories.

“We had someone who was in the military, said that Toby came over on a USO Tour, and he got to meet him. Somebody saw him on the golf course, someone worked at a UDF down in Blue Ash and made him a milkshake,” she said. “He just is one of those larger-than-life artists that affected so many people that until they are not here anymore, you don’t realize how much light they brought.”

News Center 7 also reported that Country Concert organizers are remembering Keith. They posted photos of his performances through the years at Country Concert on the music festival’s Facebook page.

The singer announced in the summer of 2022 that he had been diagnosed with stomach cancer and was being treated with chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery.

He passed away at the age of 62.

