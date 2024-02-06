Country music singer Toby Keith dead at 62

NASHVILLE — Country music singer Toby Keith has passed away at the age of 62.

He passed away “peacefully” on Monday night, in a statement on his social media accounts and personal website.

“Toby Keith passed peacefully last night on February 5th, surrounded by his family,” the statement said. “He fought his fight with grace and courage. Please respect the privacy of his family at this time.”

ABC News reported that he was diagnosed with stomach cancer in June 2022 and was “receiving chemo, radiation, and surgery.”

Keith is known for No. 1 country hits like “Who’s Your Daddy?” and “Made in America.”

Other songs include “Red Solo Cup,” “American Soldier,” “Whiskey Girl,” and “Beer with My Horses,” a 2005 duet with Willie Nelson.

TMZ reported that Keith took home the Country Music Icon Award at the People’s Choice Country Awards 2023 last September.

After accepting the statue, he gave a speech that brought some levity to his cancer diagnosis and stunning weight loss, saying, “Bet you thought you’d never see me in skinny jeans.”

