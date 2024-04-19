Kings Island opens for 2024

Todd at Kings Island!

Kings Island is getting ready for yet another fun-filled season and will be opening up for weekends beginning April 20th. And, this year brings a couple of major milestones for the park!

This year, The Beast, the world’s longest wooden roller coaster, turns 45. The Banshee, the world’s longest steel inverted coaster, turns 10. The face-to-face coaster, Invertigo, turns 25. And, the Diamondback, one of the world’s top-ranked steel coasters, turns 15.

Going to Kings Island is one of my favorite childhood memories. I remember going with my parents when the parked open and nearly every year, we were able to visit the park. Then, when I was in high school, me and many of my friends all bought season passes and would spend a number of days there every summer. It was great fun!

Here’s a picture of me and my grandma in Hanna Barbera Land. This was probably 1975 or so.

Todd and his grandma at Kings Island, 1975!

To get more details on the 2024 season, visit the park online.