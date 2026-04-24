Your HVAC system lifespan can decrease when you skip annual maintenance inspections and ignore cleaning the debris that can clog filters, especially in outdoor units. Having an improperly sized unit for your home can create excessive wear and tear on its components. Instead of assuming it's time for a repair, replacement may make sense if your unit is near the end of its projected lifespan, parts are outdated, and your energy bills aren't getting any lower even with proper care.

According to the Air-Conditioning, Heating, and Refrigeration Institute, your central AC system has an average lifespan of 12 to 15 years, while furnaces and geothermal heat pumps can last almost twice as long. Regardless of the type of HVAC you have, the initial installation and ongoing maintenance determine its actual lifespan and reliability. Being proactive with semi- annual inspections and clearing space around your unit can help.

What Affects My HVAC System Lifespan?

Even if you don't use your unit often, it still needs regular maintenance at least on an annual level. Regular maintenance check-ups by your HVAC specialist can spot central air conditioner problems before they happen.

However, many people wait until it starts showing signs of obvious problems, such as loud noises or constantly shutting off, before calling an HVAC contractor. Once those problems appear, delaying repairs will make the problems even worse. A clear sign your unit may be decreasing efficiency is if energy bills are getting higher, despite not using your system more.

Don't use your thermostat like a light switch. Misusing this part with frequent adjustments throughout the day causes your furnace to cycle on and off more than it should, which will wear down motors and electrical connections.

How Can I Extend It?

Reduce central air conditioner problems by changing your filters. A dirty filter prevents proper airflow and can also circulate toxic air throughout your space. Plan to change your filter every one to three months.

Keep the external part of the unit clean and remove debris and twigs from the outdoor condenser units. Any HVAC system needs enough space for air to circulate, so clear a two-foot radius around outside condensers and don't block indoor vents with furniture.

Instead of only having an annual inspection, you may want to increase it to semi-annual ones, particularly during the mildest seasons, like fall and spring. Incorporating smart technology through a programmable thermostat can ensure your system runs less when you're away, as it can smartly adjust to your presence and temperature preferences.

Schedule an energy audit check in your home, as poor insulation causes major air leaks that your HVAC system ends up working overtime to compensate for.

How Do I Know It's Time for Replacement?

If your unit is close to the end of the lifecycle for its type (i.e., up to 15 years for ACs and gas furnaces), getting a replacement now is more economical. When your utility bills don't show any sign of decreasing, despite other energy-efficient adjustments, an inefficient older unit may be driving up those costs.

Be aware of safety issues, such as a carbon monoxide detector going off. When your unit is no longer providing comfort because it's not maintaining a consistent temperature, it may be time to contact this HVAC Company in Jackson, MI, for several new options.

HVAC Replacement Cost

The cost to replace your unit can range from $5,000 for a full system to around $13,000. A Central AC unit is on the cheaper end, but a heat pump system can go into the five figures.

The factors affecting the replacement cost include:

Installation labor

Equipment size

Refrigerant changes

Ductwork replacement

HVAC energy savings can increase after installation by using ceiling fans to circulate the air and create a cooling effect.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Time of Year Is Best to Replace an HVAC System?

The best seasons for an HVAC system upgrade are spring and early fall. At this time, business will be slower, so it's easier to schedule an appointment, and more manufacturers will offer specials. Many HVAC contractors may become more aggressive with their pricing to keep business going at this time.

These seasons tend to have milder and more comfortable weather, where you don't need to have your system on immediately. That permits customers time to shop around for the right product and contractor instead of getting one out of desperation due to extreme heat or cold.

How to Get a New HVAC Unit for Free?

If you need help cooling or heating your home due to low income, look into the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). This federally sponsored need-based program provides financial support to over 6.7 million households, according to the LIHEAP website.

They can assist you with:

Minor energy-related home repairs

Energy-efficient improvements

Home energy bills

Emergency help, such as a utility shut-off

What Is a Common Mistake in Ductwork Installation?

A common mistake involves poor sealing. When installers don't seal your HVAC ducts, it can easily lead to air leakage and energy loss. It also affects your indoor air quality, which, by proxy, can also affect your health.

The lack of insulation can cause your indoor air temperature to fluctuate, which creates different cold and hotspots in your home. When resulting leaks are big enough, they can cause your AC unit to become overworked and eventually decline.

Chill Out With a Healthy HVAC System

Your HVAC system lifespan has many variables you can control to help meet its life cycle expectancy while saving money on utility bills. Keep your unit clean, don't skip those inspections, and stop ignoring signs of problems like noise and bad smells.

Give your unit enough space for air to circulate freely so there's nothing blocking it. Make sure you have a unit that fits your home. Always rely on a vetted professional contractor who knows how to do a proper installation, so there won't be an issue with sealing or insulation ductwork.

If you feel more confident about having a cool summer after reading this article, browse the website for more helpful content.

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