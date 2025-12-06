Drunk driving arrests are unfortunately all too common during the holiday season. Use driving safety tips, such as designating someone to drive or taking advantage of taxis or ride-sharing apps, to ensure that you do not get a festive season DUI.

The last quarter of the year is generally filled with festivities and cheer. Unfortunately, it's also filled with car accidents. Policygenius reports that a staggering 37.4% of fatal car crashes during the holidays were the result of drunk driving.

In this article, we will explore the consequences of receiving a DUI, as well as plenty of DUI prevention tactics, so you can stay happy and safe this holiday season.

Do People Usually Go to Jail for a DUI?

Jail time is a common punishment for a DUI, but usually not for the first offense, especially if it is a misdemeanor charge. However, if you have more than one DUI under your belt, especially a felony DUI, jail time is on the table.

The judge will likely consider many different factors when determining whether jail time is a suitable sentencing, such as:

Whether it is your first offense

Your blood alcohol level (BAC) at the time of the incident

Whether it's a misdemeanor or a felony charge

Others in the vehicle with you, such as minors

What Is the Minimum Sentence for Drunk Driving?

The minimum sentence for drunk driving depends on your state. Some of the common punishments for first-time DUIs include:

Driver's license suspension

Probation

Fines

Jail time

Driving Safety Tips to Avoid Holiday Drunk Driving

As the holiday season approaches, you need to have a strategy to avoid yourself or your loved ones driving while intoxicated and risking a DUI. Here are some key tips to consider, so you always have a backup plan.

Find a Designated Driver

If you enjoy going out with a group of friends, rotate the person chosen as the designated driver. This individual does not drink at all or only consumes a small amount of alcohol, so they are ready to drive the group home at the end of the night.

Make sure your designated driver is someone you can trust. Do not ask someone with a history of alcoholism or drinking and driving to be a designated driver. Change who is the designated driver during every outing, so everybody in your group can have fun.

Use Ride-Sharing Apps

Ride-sharing apps such as Uber and Lyft are incredibly popular for people going to or coming home from bars and clubs. They make it easy to travel in groups, and you will not have to worry about drinking and driving.

Make a reservation ahead of time for your ride-sharing app, so you will not have to try and navigate your cell phone while intoxicated. Additionally, you will not have to wait around in the cold while you request a ride.

Keep in mind that ride-sharing apps often have surge pricing during high-volume times, such as weekends or holidays. Split the total cost with your group to make it cheaper per person.

Do Not Drive Late at Night

Even if you are sober, driving late at night can be dangerous during the holiday season. Many individuals will leave the bar and get into their vehicles, wreaking havoc on roadways. Add in other vehicles and potentially inclement winter weather, and you have a recipe for disaster.

If possible, leave your event early so there is less risk of encountering risky drivers. When you absolutely must drive late at night, be hyper-aware of drunk drivers and contact the authorities if you spot a driver who is obviously impaired.

If You See Something, Say Something

Do not enable your loved ones to drink and drive. Offer to pay for a ride share or give them a lift home if they are too drunk to drive. When drunk drivers are off the road, everyone is safer.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is the Alcohol Limit for Drunk Driving?

The alcohol limit to be considered a drunk driver varies depending on your age. The federal limit is 0.08% for individuals over 21, and 0.01% for individuals under 21. That means if you are under 21 and you have consumed any amount of alcohol, you will likely receive a DUI.

Even if your blood alcohol level is below 0.08%, you can still experience impairment while driving. If you feel any hesitation after drinking, even if you're below the legal limit, it is best to hand over the keys.

Can a Lawyer Help Me Reduce My Sentence for Drunk Driving?

Although no outcome is guaranteed when it comes to drunk driving, a good attorney can certainly improve your odds of a lighter sentence. Finding the best DUI attorney can make all the difference.

Your DUI attorney may be able to bring your sentencing down from hundreds of hours of community service to only a few, for example. He or she might also be able to negotiate an expungement from your record, which means that the DUI will be erased after you have completed your sentencing.

Can a DUI Result in a Felony Charge?

Yes. Although most DUI arrests involve misdemeanor charges, you can certainly get a felony DUI as well. The exact circumstances that classify a felony DUI depend on the state, but some general guidelines include:

A previous felony DUI conviction is on the individual's record

Serious injury or death while driving under the influence, either for someone in the driver's vehicle or another vehicle

Several previous misdemeanor DUIs

Child endangerment, or having a minor in the car while driving under the influence

The punishment for a felony DUI is also much more extensive than a misdemeanor offense. Typically, sentencing includes prison time and fines, along with license suspension. Some drivers must also use a steering wheel unlocking device that requires a 0.00% breathalyzer blow before allowing them to drive.

Use This Guide to Avoid Drunk Driving Arrests

Drunk driving arrests can not only put a damper on holiday festivities, but they are also dangerous and may result in serious legal consequences. With this guide, you can make informed decisions this holiday season to celebrate safely.

