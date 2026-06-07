Aligning sales and marketing is challenging in digital-first companies since different teams often work with different data sources, and the customer journey is more complex than ever. The rapid changes in digital marketing also create communication gaps, and different success metrics can create conflicting priorities.

According to HubSpot, over 27% of marketers said that sales and marketing alignment is a top challenge. The surprising thing is that only 8% said that improving it was a top goal in 2026.

It's already hard aligning sales and marketing in normal circumstances, but it's even more difficult in digital-first companies.

Why Is Sales and Marketing Alignment Important?

Sales and marketing alignment is important because it helps organizations create a seamless customer journey and achieve stronger business results. When these two teams work together, they:

Share common goals

Target the same audience

Communicate consistent messaging throughout the buying process

The marketing team can generate higher-quality leads by understanding the types of prospects most likely to convert. Sales can then provide valuable feedback about customer needs and objections.

This collaboration can lead to:

Improved lead conversion rates

Shorter sales cycles

Increased revenue

There's also less wasted resources since both teams focus on the most promising opportunities. A well-aligned sales and marketing strategy enables businesses to meet customer expectations and drive sustainable growth.

Why Is Synchronizing Sales and Marketing More Difficult in a Digital-First Company?

Integrating sales and marketing is key to a company's success, but it can be challenging to do so in a digital-first business. By identifying the reasons why, you can improve your sales and marketing strategies.

Different Teams Often Work With Different Data Sources

Each team relies on different tools and data sources. Marketing teams may focus on:

Website analytics

Campaign metrics

Social media engagement

Lead generation platforms

Sales teams usually prioritize:

CRM data

Customer conversations

Pipeline performance

This results in each department having a different understanding of lead quality, customer intent, and overall success.

With shared reporting systems like GTM AI, as well as agreed-upon performance metrics, these teams can prevent misunderstandings and establish a unified view of customer data. They'll be able to evaluate success using the same standards and objectives.

The Customer Journey Is More Complex Than Ever

Digital-first businesses often interact with prospects across numerous channels, including:

Search engines

Social media

Email campaigns

Webinars

Online reviews

Company websites

There's a complex customer journey where marketing may influence a prospect through multiple touchpoints before a sales representative ever makes contact. This can make it challenging to determine which activities contributed most to a conversion. Sales teams may also struggle to understand the full context of a lead's online interactions.

To prevent disagreements about lead ownership, campaign effectiveness, and customer readiness, there needs to be clear attribution models and consistent communication.

Rapid Changes in Digital Marketing Create Communication Gaps

Digital marketing strategies are evolving quickly due to changing consumer behaviors, as well as emerging technologies and frequent updates to advertising and search engine platforms. Marketing teams have to regularly adjust the following to keep pace:

Campaigns

Targeting strategies

Messaging

Content plans

Marketing teams are focused on managing prospects and closing deals, though, so it's difficult to stay updated on every marketing adjustment. This can create communication gaps that lead to inconsistent messaging and customer experiences.

Maintaining alignment requires:

Ongoing communication

Regular updates

Collaborative planning

Different Success Metrics Can Create Conflicting Priorities

Each team is frequently measured by different performance indicators. For example, marketing departments are often evaluated based on:

Website traffic

Lead volume

Content engagement

Campaign reach

Sales teams focus on:

Revenue generation

Deal closures

Customer retention

These varying objectives can create conflicting priorities. For instance, marketing may prioritize generating a high volume of leads, while sales may prefer fewer but more qualified prospects that are more likely to convert.

It's vital that the teams establish shared goals (such as revenue contribution, lead quality, and customer acquisition metrics) to create accountability. This also encourages both departments to work toward the same business objectives.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is the 30-60-90 Rule in Sales?

The 30-60-90 rule in sales is a structured framework commonly used to set goals and measure progress during the first three months of a new sales role, sales campaign, or business initiative. This is the framework:

First 30 days: Focus on learning and observation, understanding the products, services, target audiences, competitors, sales processes, and company objectives

Focus on learning and observation, understanding the products, services, target audiences, competitors, sales processes, and company objectives Next 30 days: Apply knowledge by building relationships, prospecting, and actively engaging with potential customers

Apply knowledge by building relationships, prospecting, and actively engaging with potential customers Last 30 days: Focus on achieving measurable results, such as closing deals, improving conversion rates, and contributing to revenue growth

What Are the Major Challenges in Digital Marketing?

One of the biggest obstacles is increasing competition, as businesses across industries compete for attention on:

Search engines

Social media platforms

Digital advertising networks

It's also difficult to keep up with constantly changing algorithms and platform updates that can impact visibility and campaign performance. Other growing concerns include:

Data privacy

Cookie restrictions

Compliance with regulations

Another challenge is measuring return on investment (ROI), as it can be challenging when customers interact with multiple channels before making a purchase.

What Are the 4 Ps of Sales and Marketing?

The 4 Ps form the foundation of a successful marketing strategy. They are:

Product: Refers to the goods or services a business offers and how well they meet customer needs Price: Involves determining a competitive and profitable pricing strategy that reflects the product's value Place: Focuses on how products are distributed and made available to customers (e.g., physical stores, online platforms, or other channels) Promotion: Emcompasses all activities used to raise awareness and generate demand, including advertising, content marketing, public relations, social media, and sales efforts

Aligning Sales and Marketing Is Vital to a Company's Success

Aligning sales and marketing is what drives a company's success, but it can be harder to do if the pipeline is online. By understanding the pain points, though, businesses can address them and help their two key teams come together and work together for overall efficiency.

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This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.