With hurricane season just around the corner, there's no better time than now to partner with reliable Jacksonville window replacement companies, such as Reece Windows, FAS Exteriors, JD&W, HomeRite Windows & Doors, and Ace Door & Window Company. With their help, you can get impact-resistant windows.

Investing in an impact-resistant window installation service in Jacksonville, FL, is now even more crucial, given its extreme hurricane risk. Non-profit research group FirstStreet.org further notes that compared to 30 years ago, the city now has higher average maximum wind speeds.

Don't wait until after the next big storm to hit before you work with reliable window replacement specialists. Instead, explore their services now so you can decide soon and have them swap out your old windows with stronger, more protective replacements.

When Should You Get Your Windows Replaced?

Consider getting your windows replaced if they're close to or have reached/exceeded their estimated service life. How long this is depends on many factors, like materials, installation, and maintenance.

You can, however, expect aluminum windows to last 15 to 20 years, according to InterNACHI's Estimated Life Expectancy Chart for Florida Homes. Vinyl or fiberglass windows can last 10 to 30 years, while wooden ones can give you 15 to 30 years of useful service life.

Age aside, other top indicators it's time to get in touch with Jacksonville window contractors to replace your existing windows include:

Drafty windows that allow outdoor breeze to enter

Soaring energy bills, as your windows waste conditioned (heated or cooled) air, letting it exit from inside your home to the outdoors

Condensation, fogging, or haze between the panes of multi-glazed windows (indication of failed or broken seals)

Damaged or rotting frames (e.g., cracks, decay, or warping)

Having difficulty operating your windows (e.g., opening, closing, locking, or keeping them in their open position)

Why Do You Need to Hire Window Replacement Companies?

Buying and installing windows can cost a lot of money, with Consumer Reports citing figures from Fixr that the average price of a professional window replacement is $800 per unit. The cost can vary significantly based on the size and type of window, with the typical range being $300 to $3,000.

With so much money involved, it could prompt you to think that DIY replacement would be cheaper. However, it's better to leave this task in the hands of a professional window company in Jacksonville, as their expertise serves as an assurance of the windows':

Precise measurements

Perfect fit into the frame

Proper sealing

Adequate weatherproofing

Adherence to local Jacksonville building codes and compliance with hurricane safety standards

What 5 Jacksonville Window Replacement Companies Can Help With Hurricane Prep?

Poor or improper installation of energy-efficient windows can still lead to uneven indoor temperatures, reduced comfort, and higher cooling and heating costs.

During a hurricane, badly fitting windows can even do more harm than good, as the high-pressure wind or storm debris can cause them to crash and blow inward. If this happens, the glass pane can break into countless shards and pose significant injury risks.

Minimize your risks of experiencing such problems and dangers by working with these window replacement companies in Jacksonville, FL, known for their exceptional installation services and energy-efficient solutions.

1. Reece Windows

High-performance, energy-efficient, and impact-rated windows designed to meet stringent Florida building codes are what you can expect from Reece Windows in Jacksonville, FL.

The company, which has been around for over five decades (established in 1972), installs windows with steel-reinforced frames and panes featuring "Miracle Glass." The latter is an impact-resistant pane, delivering enhanced protection during inclement weather like storms and hurricanes.

2. FAS Exteriors

FAS Exteriors, another top-rated window replacement company in Jacksonville, offers reinforced windows with laminated glass. Even when broken or shattered, the durable glass remains intact.

By maintaining its form, the glass pane can minimize or prevent water intrusion, helping retain the home's structural integrity.

3. Jacksonville Doors & Windows (JD&W)

JD&W is a family-oriented company that specializes in door and window replacements in the Jacksonville Metro area. It offers high-quality window replacements from well-established brands known for delivering energy-efficient, hurricane-rated solutions, such as:

Pella

Andersen

Simonton

PGT

4. HomeRite Windows & Doors

Providing custom-fit, tailored solutions for high-performance impact-resistant window installations, HomeRite Windows & Doors is another stand-out window replacement company in Jacksonville, FL. Its products comply with the Florida Building Code and can withstand high-speed debris from storms.

5. Ace Door & Window Company

Ace Door & Window Company has been providing specialized, shatter-proof, storm-resistant doors and windows to Jacksonville residents since 1985. Its products and services meet strict Florida Building Codes, ensuring safety and security, particularly for storm-readiness.

Ace Door & Window Company is also well-known in the community, with loads of positive Google reviews, given their lengthy time in business.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Can Happen to Windows During a Hurricane?

Hurricanes, with their strong winds, intense pressure changes, and heavy rains, can cause windows to shatter. They can also break window panes, even frames, with their high-velocity winds that can carry and "throw" flying debris into and against these structures.

If your windows break during a hurricane, they can let water into your home, causing water damage and mold growth. Even scarier is that broken glass panes can come showering down onto people and pets, potentially causing significant injuries (e.g., puncture wounds and lacerations).

Do Hurricane-Rated Windows Offer Other Benefits?

Yes. Hurricane-rated windows are not just impact-resistant from the forces of nature (extreme winds, wind-carried debris, or hailstones). They also offer many year-round benefits, such as boosting home security against intruders (as they're more difficult to break than normal glass panes).

Impact-resistant windows are also energy efficient and, in many cases, can block harmful ultraviolet rays. Depending on their design, they may even provide significant noise reduction.

Hurricane Prep Starts With Impact-Resistant Windows

Hurricanes can deal a lot of damage to your home, particularly doors and windows with glass panes. You can, however, mitigate the wreckage it can cause by partnering with window replacement companies specializing in impact-resistant solutions, whether it's Reece Windows or FAS Exteriors.

If you're ready to satisfy more of your curiosity with other related reads like this, we've got you covered. Check out our site's other news articles and guides.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.