From the Great Smoky Mountains to Zion and the Grand Canyon, these are among the most popular national parks in the United States. In 2024, they topped the list of the most visited famous national parks.

Per Smithsonian Magazine, the Great Smoky Mountains National Park saw over 12.19 million visits in 2024. Next up is Zion National Park, which had over 4.94 million visits. Third is Grand Canyon National Park, with more than 4.19 million visits.

Remember, though, that the U.S. is not the only country where you can enjoy national park vacations; there's also Canada's Banff National Park and Africa's Serengeti National Park, for instance.

Whether you're holidaying in the country or outside, this guide to national parks will help you learn more about your top options.

What Is the #1 Most Visited National Park?

In the U.S., the number one most visited national park is the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, both in 2024 and before. According to the National Park Service (NPS), it's consistently the country's most visited national park.

What's the Prettiest National Park?

There's no single "prettiest" national park, as "pretty" is subjective, and many parks have their own distinct features that make them stunning.

Take the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, for instance. It's one of the best national parks and the most visited, as not only does it offer an immense array of natural and historic attractions, but also because it's free to enter and is highly accessible.

As a Yahoo article points out, over half of the country's population lives somewhere within just a day's drive of this park. It's also near many major cities like Tennessee's Knoxville and North Carolina's Asheville.

Which Popular National Parks Live up to Their Fame?

The Great Smoky Mountains National Park, the Zion National Park, and the Grand Canyon National Park all live up to their fame. The same goes for Banff National Park and Serengeti National Park.

Great Smoky Mountains National Park

Bordering Tennessee and North Carolina, the Great Smoky Mountains National Park is famous for being home to a rich biodiversity, ancient mountains, and its "smoke-like" fog (where it got its name from).

According to the park's official website, it's home to hundreds of different tree species and unique wildlife. It also boasts 150 official hiking trails that encompass over 800 miles and over 90 historical structures. If you don't want to go hiking, you'll still enjoy the park by driving down one (or more) of its 350 scenic roads.

Zion National Park

Another of the country's top parks to visit, whether by yourself or with loved ones or friends, Zion National Park is a protected area located in Southwestern Utah. It's close to the borders of Nevada and Arizona.

One of the most famous features of Zion National Park is Zion Canyon, a magnificent sandstone gorge that the Virgin River carved. Here, you can gaze at the blue skies and the towering sandstone cliffs in all their red and white glory.

Grand Canyon National Park

There's no doubt that Arizona's Grand Canyon National Park is really "grand," considering its immense size of 1.2 million acres, per National Geographic. The Grand Canyon itself measures 277 miles from east to west and 18 miles at its widest point. Its oldest rocks are ancient, boasting 1.8 billion years of geological history.

If you decide to visit the Grand Canyon, the South Rim will offer you the most expansive views of the canyon. There's also the North Rim, which is a more remote and less crowded area. Trails like Bright Angel, Rim, and South Kaibab are perfect for gazing at this stunning natural wonder.

Banff National Park

Banff National Park, Canada's first-ever (and oldest) national park, is within the province of Alberta's Rocky Mountains. The UNESCO World Heritage Site and protected area is famous for its breathtaking turquoise blue lakes, imposing glaciers, and majestic mountain scenery.

Whether you're into wildlife viewing, skiing, or hiking, Banff National Park has you covered.

Serengeti National Park

According to U.S. News, Serengeti National Park, located in northern Tanzania, Africa, is the world's sixth-best national park. It's home to the world-renowned "Great Migration." During this incredible event, hundreds of thousands of gazelles and zebras, as well as about 2 million wildebeests, cross the park.

You can make the most of what Serengeti National Park has to offer, from the zebras to the wildebeests, lions, leopards, and rhinoceroses, through guided Serengeti trips with Tanzania Safaris.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is the Cheapest National Park to Visit?

The Great Smoky Mountains is again, one of, if not the, cheapest U.S. national park to visit. It's highly accessible via land travel for many Americans, which is typically a more affordable way to travel than flying. As mentioned above, admission to the park is also free.

When Is the Best Time to Visit National Parks?

With pleasant weather and fewer crowds, late spring and early fall are excellent times to visit national parks.

If you go in late spring, you can still catch beautiful blooms, as many wildflowers open up from late spring to summer. If you go in early fall, chances are high you'll still see magnificent fall colors, as the turning of foliage can occur as early as mid-September in some places.

Are All National Parks in the U.S. Free to Enter?

No. While many national parks have free admission, some charge an entrance fee.

Other pay-to-enter parks run "free" days, though. Some individuals also have their admissions waived (e.g., U.S. military members and their dependents, veterans, and U.S. citizens or permanent residents with disabilities).

Head over to the National Park Service website to see if your preferred destination charges for entrance and, if so, how much.

Visit These Popular National Parks at Least Once

From the Great Smoky Mountains National Park of NC and TN to Alberta, Canada's Banff National Park, and Tanzania's Serengeti National Park, all these popular national parks deserve a visit, even just once. If you can, add them all to your bucket list; they're truly worth it with all their beauty and glory.

