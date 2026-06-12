Today's employers now see workplace safety as more than a rule; they view it as a culture of shared values, knowing that prioritizing worker health and wellness makes employees more likely to practice mutual vigilance. If workers own the process, they look out for each other and report dangers without fear.

Transforming workplace safety into a culture is more crucial than ever, as millions of work injuries still occur each year. In its latest update, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported 2.5 million non-fatal injuries and illnesses in the private sector in 2024 alone.

What Does Workplace Safety Mean?

Workplace safety refers to a set of organizational policies, procedures, and strategies. Its primary goals are to identify, correct, and protect employees from:

Physical harm (such as debilitating, disabling, or fatal injuries)

Short-term and chronic illnesses

Avoidable hazards

Achieving optimal workplace safety requires creating a safe working environment in which employers and employees must collaborate. They must "chip in" to identify hazards and risks that could hinder safety in the workplace and manage and control them to prevent injuries and illnesses.

What Are Common Workplace Safety Hazards?

Many factors can endanger employees' health and safety at work, some of which are physical. Others are biological, chemical, or ergonomic-related. The most accurate way to identify these risks is through thorough hazard assessments and investigations.

The exact hazards present in a workplace vary from one industry to another. Some of the most common ones, however, include:

Physical: Slip, trip, and fall hazards; electrical; faulty or ill-maintained equipment; fires; indoor and outdoor heat; excessive noise.

Slip, trip, and fall hazards; electrical; faulty or ill-maintained equipment; fires; indoor and outdoor heat; excessive noise. Biological: Infectious diseases (e.g., bacterial or viral infections).

Infectious diseases (e.g., bacterial or viral infections). Chemical: Adhesives, paints, solvents, and toxic dusts.

Adhesives, paints, solvents, and toxic dusts. Ergonomic: Repetitive motions, heavy lifting, standing for prolonged periods, vibration.

Identifying all possible hazards in a workplace is vital to employees' health and work productivity, as the knowledge it provides allows for better, more effective risk management and prevention. Conversely, not knowing a risk exists leaves workers unprotected.

Indeed, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) notes that failure to identify or recognize present and anticipated hazards is among the root causes of job injuries, illnesses, and other workplace health and safety incidents.

Why Must Modern Employers Shift to a Culture of Workplace Safety?

In today's society, a reactive workplace safety program is no longer sufficient, as it results in costlier consequences. Examples include:

Higher workers' compensation costs

Expensive operational downtime

Steep regulatory fines imposed by OSHA

On the other hand, a company whose culture is to foster workplace health and safety prioritizes proactive and preventive policies. The top reason for your company to do the same is to stop accidents before they happen. By doing so, it can reap the following benefits.

Reduce Incident Rates

A company that regards workplace safety as a culture and not just for compliance empowers employees to protect themselves and their co-workers.

In such organizations, workers don't just follow the rules to avoid getting into trouble; instead, they take shared ownership of their work environment. They do so knowing they can significantly reduce their own incident risk and that of their peers.

Take a company where all workers have a "Stop Work Authority (SWA)," as an example. In this case, employees can help improve health and safety for everyone, as anyone can "pause" jobs with unsafe conditions.

Employers can further encourage workers to file instant or immediate incident reports using centralized workplace compliance management tools.

Keep Productivity Levels High

When workplace safety becomes a culture of shared values, employees are more likely to stay healthy and safe, as they have a lower risk of acquiring illnesses or injuries.

Healthy and safe employees are happier and often perform better, which then translates to increased productivity levels. A study published in the Frontiers in Psychology backs this up, which found that happiness at work promotes increased work engagement and extra-productive behavior.

Boost or Maintain High Morale

A company that regards employee safety and health as a cultural value is more likely to build a stronger organizational morale, as it proves to employees that the higher-ups have a genuine concern about their health and safety.

Workers who see the efforts their employers put into creating a healthy and safe working environment can feel less anxious and trust the management more. They can also better focus on their jobs, as they can worry less about "hidden" dangers or unsafe working conditions.

Frequently Asked Questions

How Else Can Modern Employers Make Workplace Safety a Culture?

Aside from an SWA, today's employers should also implement a "psychological safety" program. It involves empowering workers to report actual hazards and "just misses" and provide honest feedback or suggestions. At the same time, it assures them they don't have to fear retaliation.

Employers may also consider making active hazard detection into a friendly team competition. It can better promote workplace safety by injecting some fun into the process. Workers can become alert as they actively "hunt" for risks.

Employees, however, should still have immediate access to workplace safety compliance management tools. It lets them file instant reports as soon as they encounter hazards. Management can then investigate and correct the issues as soon as possible.

What Penalties Await Companies With Unsafe Work Conditions?

Companies that subject employees to unsafe conditions violate the Occupational Safety and Health Act (OSH Act) of 1970. Breaking this federal law leads to severe OSHA consequences, including mandatory operational shutdowns and hefty financial fines imposed on employers.

According to OSHA, serious violations come with a fine of $16,550 per violation. Willful or repeated violations, on the other hand, cost offenders $165,514 per violation.

In some cases, employers may even face criminal charges. An example of when this can happen is if they have repeatedly ignored warnings about workplace dangers and hazards.

Workplace Safety as a Culture Benefits Everyone

Employers must shift their mindsets about workplace safety by no longer treating it as a set of rules but as a shared value. Doing so lets them safeguard their most precious assets: their people. They can also reap other benefits, such as reduced incidence rates and higher productivity.

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This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.