Key witness testimonies can sway jury and judges' verdicts, altering legal cases by providing human accounts that serve as living evidence. Such formal statements help establish timelines, identify suspects, confirm defendants, and explain complex technical details.

The need for credible witnesses and their testimonies is undoubtedly crucial in shaping criminal and civil case outcomes. As an article published in Science.org notes, they have the power to sway jurors who decide the fate of thousands of people involved in criminal cases heard and litigated daily.

What Are Witness Testimonies?

Witness testimonies are oral or written evidence that a person under oath gives as a form of firsthand information or specialized knowledge regarding a case. They play critical roles in legal proceedings, including:

Establishing timelines

Reconstructing events

Proving facts

A key or eye witness testimony serves as vital evidence in many legal proceedings, such as criminal trials and police investigations. It can also be a "deal-breaker" in civil lawsuits, such as personal injury cases.

What Is an Example of a Witness Testimony?

An example of a witness testimony is when a bystander who witnessed a motor vehicle collision (MVC) firsthand provides an oral or written testimony to describe what exactly they saw. They can provide their testimony by:

Testifying in court, on a witness stand (also known as "court testimony")

Giving a written, sworn statement via an affidavit (usually out-of-court)

Providing a spoken testimony through a deposition (also often done outside of court)

In an MVC, a witness could have seen the defendant (the person claimed to be at fault for causing the crash) using a hand-held device just before they lost control of the vehicle and crashed into another car or person.

Many people witness MVCs, considering how common these incidents are. Per the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, some 6 to 7 million crashes occur each year in the U.S. alone.

How Can Key Witness Testimonies Alter the Course of Legal Cases?

Key witness testimonies provide fresh, honest views of what has transpired, such as their firsthand knowledge of what occurred before, during, and after an incident. Their statements can sway judges, juries, and verdicts because human stories, which serve as living evidence, can be compelling.

Establishing Timelines

Witness testimonies help create order in the events of a crime or incident, allowing involved parties to build a timeline. Establishing a timeline gives judges and juries a story that's easier to follow and understand.

Providing Direct Evidence

Another way key witness testimonies can alter the outcome of legal cases is by positively identifying defendants. Eyewitness accounts, for instance, can serve as direct evidence of innocence or guilt.

Explaining Complex Technical Details

Plaintiffs, prosecutors, or defendants may also call in someone to provide expert testimony in court.

Expert testimonies differ from those provided by typical witnesses, as the latter must only state facts that they saw, heard, or have firsthand information about. Expert witnesses provide expert testimonies as qualified individuals (e.g., a doctor acting as an expert medical witness).

With the accounts of expert witnesses, judges and juries can better understand complex topics. Their understanding can then help shape their decisions and verdicts.

When Witness Testimonies Don't Suffice or Get Challenged

Witness testimonies aren't always reliable and foolproof, considering the human memory is reconstructive and susceptible to external influence.

In some cases, cases also get challenged because witnesses and evidence are "out of bounds." It means they're not in the same state as the case or the trial.

Witness Testimonies and Eyewitness Misidentification

As the Commonwealth of Kentucky's Department of Public Advocacy notes, the Cardozo School of Law's Innocence Project states that eyewitness misidentification played a significant role in over 75% of the 230+ DNA evidence-based exonerations that have occurred to date.

Combating the flaws and limitations of witness testimonies or strengthening them relies on "hard," tangible proof. Hard evidence that backs or corroborates witness accounts can significantly impact case verdicts and outcomes.

Out-of-State Witnesses and Evidence

Sometimes, witnesses, their testimonies, and other evidence they hold are not within the same jurisdiction as the case's venue. A standard subpoena and witness summons won't work in these scenarios.

In the case of civil lawsuits, legal orders for witnesses to provide testimonies and evidence must satisfy the Uniform Interstate Depositions and Discovery Act (UIDDA). The UIDDA allows for faster, more efficient domestication of two types of foreign and out-of-state subpoenas.

Subpoenas ad testificandum (testimonial subpoenas) and subpoenas duces tecum (subpoenas for documents and premises inspection) are the two types of subpoenas recognized by the UIDDA, as explained by this page discussing the subpoena domestication process in Delaware.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Does Subpoena Domestication Mean?

The term "subpoena domestication" refers to the legal process of making a subpoena issued in one state valid in another. It's a necessary procedure, as judges and courts only have authority or "jurisdiction" within their own borders.

Say you're part of a legal case, and you have a key witness who can give invaluable testimony and evidence, but they live in another state. In this scenario, you must first domesticate the subpoena that will compel the witness to testify or provide the proof they have.

Can Witnesses Remain Silent if Subpoenaed?

Yes, but there are very specific cases in which witnesses can and should remain silent.

Witnesses can, for instance, invoke their Fifth Amendment right if the answer might incriminate them in a crime (protection against self-incrimination). They cannot, however, use this right simply because they don't want to testify.

Witnesses' rights to remain silent can also apply in situations involving "privileged relationships." Conversations between spouses, for example, are under legal protection in most jurisdictions.

In such cases, the law cannot compel one spouse to testify against their spouse in court. An exception is if the matter involves child abuse or domestic violence.

Shaping Case Outcomes With Credible and Factual Witness Testimonies

Key witness testimonies can make or break cases because they're compelling and, in many cases, honest, unbiased accounts of what has transpired. They can sway and influence verdicts, even more so if combined with tangible, hard evidence.

If you're ready for more related reads and insightful guides like this, we've got what you need. Explore our other latest posts and most recent news coverage.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.