Imbalances in the gut microbiome, also called "dysbiosis," affect more than just digestion; they can have far-reaching issues that include cardiovascular disease and metabolic problems. They can also trigger autoimmune flare-ups and even contribute to mood disorders.

Understanding the human microbiome in the gut and the many roles it plays in health is crucial, as chronic gut issues are highly prevalent. As the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) points out, digestive diseases impact 60 to 70 million people.

What Does Gut Microbiome Mean?

The gut microbiome refers to the microscopic world inside the gut (the intestines). The collective term for these microorganisms is "gut microbiota."

According to an article published in the journal ScienceDirect, the gut microbiome primarily consists of an estimated 40 trillion bacteria. It's also home to:

Viruses, particularly bacteriophages (viruses that target, infect, and destroy bacteria)

Fungi and yeasts

Archaea and protists (single-celled microorganisms)

It's also worth noting that the gut microbiome, like a fingerprint, is unique to each person, which is why one-size-fits-all diets are often ineffective. People with gut problems are better off with personalized nutrition programs or specific digestive health medications and wellness regimens.

What Are the Signs of a Healthy Gut Microbiome?

In folks with a smoothly running, efficient, and healthy gut or gastrointestinal tract, stomach pain and digestive complaints are rare. Minor bloating or discomfort after eating or drinking may occur, but only occasionally.

Another way to tell you have a healthy gut is if your bowel movements are:

Regular

Well-formed

Pain-free

As the gut microbiome is unique in each person, bowel movement "regularity" varies. Some may poop three times daily, while others do it three times weekly.

Although there's no universal number, an Institute for Systems Biology (ISB) study found a link between long-term health and bowel movement frequency. Fiber-fermenting bacteria, typically associated with health, thrived in the gut of those who pooped once or twice a day.

How Can Imbalances in the Gut Microbiome Affect More Than Just Digestion?

Dysbiosis can cause many problems that primarily affect the gastrointestinal (GI) health. It can cause digestive distress, even chronic disorders like inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).

While not extremely common, 4.1% of people worldwide have IBS, while over 0.3% have IBD, according to a study published in PubMed Central.

IBS and IBD are bad enough as they can cause pain and diarrhea. They are, however, not the only problems dysbiosis can cause or contribute to. There's also a link between the GI microbiome and heart and metabolic conditions, and associations between "bad" gut bacteria and mental health.

Cardiovascular Disease

The specific details surrounding the connection between the gut microbiome and cardiovascular disease remain unclear, but experts continue to research and find more information about it.

The American Society for Microbiology, for instance, cited a new study that found a link between a gut microbiome signature associated with dyslipidemia. Dyslipidemia, a typical precursor to heart disease, is a condition characterized by abnormal lipid levels in the blood.

Other potential methods in which the gut microbiome can influence cardiovascular health include:

Production of specific types of harmful metabolites, like trimethylamine N-oxide (TMAO)

Weakening of the intestinal lining ("leaky gut"), contributing to inflammation and vascular damage

Disrupting the metabolism of cholesterol

Metabolic Problems

Gut microbiome imbalances can drive metabolic issues by changing the process in which the body extracts energy from food. They can also trigger these alterations by prompting the body to go into low-grade inflammation and disrupting hormones that play roles in metabolic processes.

Autoimmune Flare-Ups

Gut dysbiosis may trigger or worsen autoimmune flare-ups by causing systemic inflammation and compromising the intestinal barrier.

An example is when the imbalance has to do with a decline in the good or protective bacteria in the gut, also known as the "probiotics." If this happens, bad or harmful gut bacteria can overgrow, promoting leaky gut and riling up the immune system.

A riled-up immune system may then get "tricked" into attacking its own body tissues.

Mood Disorders

The gut-brain axis may experience adverse impacts from dysbiosis, which may then trigger or contribute to mood disorders. The gut-brain axis refers to the bidirectional communication network that connects and bridges the central nervous system with the gastrointestinal tract.

All that can happen considering the many roles gut bacteria play, including:

Emotional regulation

Brain chemistry

Stress responses

Frequently Asked Questions

What Causes Gut Microbiome Imbalances?

Imbalances in the gut microbiome result from disruptions in the ratio of beneficial vs. harmful bacteria or when the overall microbial diversity in the GI drops. Many factors can give way to these changes, with dietary behaviors being among the most common.

One such dietary habit that can impact the gut microbiome is the overconsumption of refined sugars, artificial sweeteners, and processed foods. It can cause beneficial bacteria to starve and, at the same time, promote a reduction in microbial diversity due to low fiber intake.

Stress is another factor that can cause gut dysbiosis. Prolonged physiological stress can alter immune and gut motility functions, encouraging the growth of harmful bacteria.

Medications can also be a culprit, particularly frequent or extended antibiotic use. Antibiotics often kill both good and bad bacteria.

Should You See a Doctor for Gut Microbiome Issues?

If you experience persistent GI issues (e.g., chronic stomach pain, severe bloating, constipation, or diarrhea), then yes, you should see a doctor, specifically a gastroenterologist.

Gastroenterologists are specialists in the GI tract and the realm of digestive diseases. They can diagnose your condition, confirming whether you have dysbiosis, IBS, or IBD.

Your gastroenterologist will come up with a personalized treatment plan, which may include dietary changes and medical interventions, to get your gut microbiome back in good condition. Depending on the exact issue, you may have to take antibiotics, probiotics, or prebiotics.

Keep Your Gut Microbiome in Top Health

Remember: dysbiosis or gut microbiome imbalances can affect more than just your digestion; they can also put you at risk of far-reaching conditions like heart disease and mood disorders. Don't wait for this to happen, and instead, consider seeing a gastroenterologist for expert assistance ASAP.

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This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.