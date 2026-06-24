Former arena site in Montgomery County getting new life

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The first signs of construction at the former Hara Arena site in Montgomery County have started.

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The state is building a new behavioral health hospital on the property, which is more than 130 acres along the Trotwood and Harrison Township line.

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As previously reported, Ohio bought the land in January.

“That’s very exciting for our community because this is a new investment,” Harrison Township communications and economic development manager Nathan Edwards said.

>>RELATED: State now owner of former Hara Arena site, advancing plan for mental health facility

The new investment is $275 million.

And that’s how much the Ohio Department of Behavioral Health plans to spend on the Miami Valley Behavioral Health Hospital.

“I think once people start to see the building go up… They’re going to understand the reality of this incredible investment made by the state,” Edwards said.

The new facility will be the state’s seventh mental health hospital.

The state said the other six are near capacity.

“We know there is a need for mental health services here in the Dayton area, and this new facility will make it so that people don’t have to drive to Columbus or to Cincinnati to get help,” Edwards said.

The state said Montgomery County is the perfect location since another behavioral health hospital closed in 2008.

During a community meeting in February, some Trotwood residents said they wanted the state to find another spot for the development.

However, News Center 7’s Cody Butler talked to people at John Wolfe Park in Trotwood on Tuesday night, and they thought the old Hara Arena property would work out fine.

“We do have a hospital, but specifically for mental health would be really better to have in the areas that are having to travel so far,” Jamar Alexander said.

“They can have help around their family, where they live, which is important on the path to healing,” Edwards said.

The facility is expected to open in four years.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

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