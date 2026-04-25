A toxic workplace will have your company dealing with several lawsuits for harassment, discrimination, retaliation, and wrongful termination. When your employees feel unsafe, they will get a lawyer and file complaints with the EEOC. Ignoring toxic culture in your company slowly hurts your reputation.

As per the American Psychological Association's 2024 Work in America survey, 15% of workers label their workplace as somewhat or very toxic. That number translates to roughly one in seven employees who don't love their workplace. If one of these workers is in your company, you can be sure that their next stop is a lawyer's office.

Once they make a complaint, you'll suddenly have to face investigations and settlements. The good news is you can avoid all these legal risks with the right workplace systems.

What Is a Toxic Workplace?

A toxic workplace has a culture of constant conflict. The work environment is often negative because of unethical behaviors, disrespect, and a lack of inclusion.

As a result, abusive working relationships develop. This situation can make your good employees disengage from their work, negatively affecting your productivity.

What Are the Signs of a Toxic Workplace Culture?

If there is a toxic work environment in your company, it'll announce itself through several clues. Here are signs of a toxic workplace you should look out for:

High Employee Turnover

When employees constantly leave your company within short tenures, it can be a sign of toxicity. Gallup reports that companies can prevent 42% of employee turnover, but often ignore it. This situation ends up undermining cohesion in your workplace.

Micromanagement

If employees feel that you excessively control minor decisions, they feel a lack of trust. When you micromanage, you show that you lack confidence in your employees. This situation can also cause mental fatigue and stifle creativity.

Gossip and Blame Culture

Your company likely has a harmful work environment if gossip and finger-pointing are common. These issues reduce collaboration, increase anxiety, and keep your employees in survival mode.

Lack of Transparency

When your company lacks transparency in expectations, policies, and decision-making, employees may start to feel confused. As a result, they will often assume the worst. If you don't deal with it as soon as possible, you'll start noticing low morale.

Fear of Speaking Up

Silence in your company is a sign of toxicity. Employees may fear speaking up because they know they'll face retaliation or favoritism. If this goes on for a while, you'll lose critical insight that may help grow your company.

When Does a Toxic Environment Violate the Law?

Over time, subtle acts in your company can turn into harmful behaviors that break the law. Here are behaviors that violate the law and prompt your employees to get a wrongful termination lawyer Los Angeles.

Harassment

Harassment happens when constant unwelcome behavior makes your workplace unbearable. Here are some instances of harassment in the workplace:

Threats

Offensive jokes

Inappropriate touch

Unwanted advances

Quid pro quo propositions

These behaviors will often make your employees uncomfortable. If the behavior is persistent, it constitutes illegal harassment under the law.

Discrimination

Workplace discrimination happens when the bosses offer unfavorable treatment based on race or gender. Your company may be a hotspot of discrimination if:

There is unequal pay for equal work.

Employees face derogatory comments because of their identity.

Qualified employees are overlooked for promotions in favor of the less-qualified due to bias.

Discrimination is morally wrong. Additionally, it's outlawed under state and federal employment laws. If your employees report any discrimination, you're in legal trouble.

Retaliation

Employees have a right to stand up for themselves without fear of reprisal. Unfortunately, illegal retaliation happens when your company punishes an employee for:

Filing a complaint

Reporting misconduct

Exercising their rights, like requesting a medical leave under the Family and Medical Leave Act

One way a company can punish its employees for this is through threats, demotions, or terminations. These actions are unethical but also unlawful.

Violations of Labor Laws

Workplace toxicity happens when you violate labor laws. Some violations include:

Denying your employees breaks

Failing to pay your employees overtime

Misclassifying your employees as independent contractors

These toxic practices are breaches of labor laws that protect your workers. Any report of this will lead to a lot of legal trouble.

Frequently Asked Questions

How Can Bad Workplace Culture Impact Mental and Brain Health?

A toxic workplace can rewire your brain. When your employees feel unsafe, the amygdala stays in overdrive, while the prefrontal cortex starts to shut down. This situation makes your employees' brains so focused on scanning for danger in your company instead of focusing on work.

As a result, their brains divert the energy that should fuel problem-solving and creativity into pure survival mode. This hypervigilance will destroy workplace productivity. Additionally, it'll take away the joy of showing up to work daily.

Over time, this constant stress will harm your employees psychologically. You'll notice that they'll report higher rates of depression, anxiety, and burnout. The damage leads to low morale, more sick days, quiet quitting, and a lot of turnover.

Who Is Most Affected by Toxic Workplace Behavior?

Toxic workplace behavior often affects marginalized employees. For example, women and racial minorities may suffer more.

Entry-level and junior staff may also suffer in silence since they don't know how to speak up in the new environment. Since their positions lack power, they're easier targets for harassment and bullying.

These groups are also a target because they have fewer support systems. As a result, it becomes hard for them to protect themselves.

How Can I Fix a Toxic Work Culture?

If you want to fix a toxic workplace culture, you need leadership accountability and structural change. Using anonymous reporting tools, find the root causes of toxicity.

Next, you have to enforce respectful behavior through training sessions. Also, create strong support systems like whistleblower hotlines to help with recovery and increase psychological safety.

Build a Safe Workplace and Protect Your Company

Some workplace issues create toxicity, but they often stay hidden. Over time, a toxic workplace starts growing in your company, leading to legal trouble. You can avoid these with good systems that protect your employees.

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