Chronic neck pain can range from slightly uncomfortable to life-threatening. Chronic neck pain treatment options include lifestyle adjustments, surgery, physical therapy, and more.

According to Harvard Medical School, which cites a study by the CDC, between 50 and 80% of adults who experience neck pain will have recurring issues with the condition. The prevalence of the condition highlights the growing need for both solutions and prevention methods.

In this article, we will explore some of the main causes of severe neck issues and steps you can take in your everyday life to treat them so you are no longer in pain.

What Can Cause Severe Neck Pain?

Chronic neck pain has many different causes, some of them random and some with direct correlations to other medical issues. Here are some of the main causes of chronic neck pain.

Muscle Strain

Even working in an unhealthy posture can cause muscle strain, or tearing and over-stretching of the neck muscles. Additionally, muscle strain can result from lifting objects that are too heavy or sudden injury from jerking the neck.

Mental distress may also have an impact on muscle strain. Stress and anxiety may cause your muscles to tighten, leading to tension and strain.

Herniated Disc

A herniated disc is one of the most painful cervical spine problems one can experience. It occurs when the core of a disc makes its way through the outer layer. The pain is unique in that it can spread all over the upper body, including the neck, which makes it especially difficult to combat.

Spinal Infection

Spinal infections often lead to neck pain as one of the primary symptoms. However, if your neck begins to hurt, keep an eye out for other symptoms, such as:

Fever

Chills

Neck stiffness

A spinal infection is a serious and potentially life-threatening condition, so if you experience any of these symptoms, visit the emergency room immediately.

Whiplash

Whiplash occurs when your head is jerked forcefully back due to impact. Some of the most common causes of whiplash include car accidents and theme park rides. Neck pain is one of the most prevalent signs of whiplash, along with back and shoulder pain.

How Do I Get Rid of Chronic Neck Pain?

Once you realize that you have chronic neck pain, you must find a treatment regimen that keeps you comfortable. Here are some methods to try that may relieve your discomfort.

Ergonomic Lifestyle Adjustments

With more time spent than ever staring at screens, posture has suffered as a result. When your neck bends constantly in an awkward position, it can eventually cause neck pain.

A simple solution is to integrate ergonomic solutions into your everyday environment. If you work at a computer, for instance, invest in ergonomic office furniture that keeps your joints in the correct posture while maintaining comfort.

Physical Therapy

A physical therapist can teach you how to treat chronic neck pain at home by showing you exercises and movements to do by yourself. The physical therapist will also evaluate the extent of your neck injury to determine a course of treatment that is both safe and effective.

Physical therapists are highly trained in resetting and moving muscles in ways that will not exacerbate the injury or cause more pain. You may need several sessions before you feel comfortable continuing your treatment at home.

Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery

Minimally invasive spine surgery is a procedure that is less impactful than traditional methods. An experienced surgeon can use it to repair problems such as:

Scoliosis

Spinal deformities

Sacroiliac joint disease

Fractures

Nerve compression

Flat back syndrome

One of the key advantages of minimally invasive spine surgery is that there is less trauma to your body. Therefore, healing time also shortens, allowing you to resume your lifestyle more quickly following the procedure.

Medication

Common over-the-counter pain relievers, such as NSAIDs, are ideal solutions for temporary neck pain. However, you may need to consult your doctor if you continue having issues and the pain relievers do not offer adequate relief.

Your doctor may prescribe stronger painkillers or muscle relaxants to combat discomfort.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Are Some Other Spine Health Tips?

Spine health is a massive indicator of present and future neck problems. The best solution is to take care of your spine to ensure that issues do not develop that will cause chronic neck pain.

Managing your weight can make a huge difference in the health of your spine. Additional weight puts more pressure on your spine, which, in turn, makes it more prone to injuries.

Bone health also plays a role. Add foods rich in Vitamin D and calcium to your diet to strengthen your bones and prevent future spine and neck problems.

As you grow older, even sleeping in the wrong position may lead to neck pain the following day. A good quality mattress that keeps your spine level will help you avoid shifting into uncomfortable positions during the night and waking up in pain.

Are There Genetic Factors That Influence Neck Pain?

Yes. Many genetic traits may play a role in the development of neck pain later in life. Even inherited pain sensitivity can influence how individuals respond to neck injuries.

What Can I Do at Home to Prevent Neck Pain?

While neck pain may not be entirely unavoidable, there are steps that you can take to lessen your chances of future problems. Try to incorporate them every day to strengthen and maintain healthy neck muscles.

Intentionally stretch your neck with movements such as:

Chin to chest

Tilting side to side

Rotating right and left

Rolling the head in circles

Chin tuck

Find Chronic Neck Pain Treatment Today

Neck pain can be debilitating to live with, so chronic neck pain treatment is crucial so you can resume your normal life. With this guide, it will be easier to find neck pain relief that works.

Would you like more health and wellness advice? Take a look around our website for additional tips, tricks, and guides, so that you can look and feel your best.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.