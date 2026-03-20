It's easy to deal with milk protein sensitivity in babies if you make a few changes to how you feed them. A pediatrician can guide you so the first few months aren't that overwhelming. Once you start tracking the symptoms and choose milk alternatives, your baby might do better.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, about 3% of newborns and infants are allergic to cow's milk proteins.

You might think your baby is fussy after feeding because they are tired and are fighting sleep. A lot of parents feel frustrated when they come across baby digestive issues if they don't know what to do differently.

How Do I Know If My Baby Has a Milk Allergy?

Don't just focus on the symptoms your other baby had or what your friends told you to look out for. Every baby's immune system reacts differently to milk proteins.

Digestive Problems

Start paying more attention to how your baby acts if you suspect they have a milk allergy. They might have digestive issues caused by milk proteins if you notice:

Vomiting

Gas

Diarrhea

Frequent spit-up

When your baby's tummy starts aching, they can arch or start crying. Watch if the symptoms of discomfort always show up after their feedings.

Skin Reactions

You could think a bug bit your baby, or they are sensitive to the products you apply to their skin because they have an irritated spot. Red and itchy skin is one of the most common symptoms of milk allergy.

Go to a doctor in Dayton if you see:

Dry flaky areas

Eczema patches

Hives

Your baby's skin may start to clear slowly once you eliminate cow's milk. It's not always easy to connect skin issues to infant food allergies.

Blood or Mucus in Stool

Gut irritation will make your infant very uncomfortable. It may even cause them to lose weight if they start resisting food.

Seeing blood or mucus in your baby's diaper is alarming. Doctors can help you determine if milk protein sensitivity is irritating your child's stomach.

What Should I Do If My Baby Has a Milk Allergy?

Don't panic about what your baby will eat as they grow if their doctor tells you they have a milk protein allergy. Managing infant allergies can be overwhelming if no one close to you has dealt with the issue before.

Switch to Hypoallergenic Formula

Hypoallergenic formulas break down proteins into smaller parts. You can help your baby's body handle milk proteins better if you make the switch.

It's good to give them access to important nutrients found in milk, even if they are allergic. Think about trying out options like HiPP HA Stage 1 Hypoallergenic Formula.

Consider Breastfeeding Adjustments

The milk proteins you take in your food will sometimes pass to your baby when you breastfeed them. If your baby is exclusively breastfeeding, try to remove dairy from your meals.

You might notice your child feeds better and doesn't spit up as much when you don't consume dairy products.

Explore Cow's Milk Alternatives

You won't have to completely cut out all types of milk due to protein sensitivity. Try out:

Fortified soy milk

Fortified pea milk

Almond milk

Always talk to your family doctor before you choose milk alternatives. If your baby is solely relying on these, they should be taking milk with all the nutrients they need.

Goat milk can sometimes be gentler on the stomach because the proteins in it have a different structure.

Do Babies Grow Out of Milk Allergies?

Yes. The digestive system matures as your baby grows. Immunity becomes stronger, too. Many babies eventually outgrow milk protein sensitivity.

Your baby's immune system will learn how to handle different proteins after a while. If your doctor asks you to reintroduce milk, be open to trying it out.

You may notice the reaction is less intense. Some kids are able to handle small amounts of dairy without any symptoms by the time they're one.

As your kid's gut lining strengthens, they'll be able to digest more protein. Reintroducing milk slowly is better than doing it all at once.

If you follow the plan a pediatrician gives you, you'll be able to help them tolerate milk better as they grow older.

Managing Everyday Life With Milk Protein Sensitivity

Once you notice your baby has milk protein sensitivity, you'll likely become more cautious with other things. These are:

Their everyday routine

Grocery shopping

Social gatherings

Your friends or family members can give your baby milk without knowing it's not a good idea. You should communicate with your loved ones about allergies.

Anytime you take your child to a daycare or leave them with a caregiver, leave clear instructions.

Frequently Asked Questions

How Long Does It Take to See Improvement After Changing Formula?

Timelines vary. Your baby's body will need some time to adjust after you change formulas.

You shouldn't expect them to stop showing symptoms immediately after you feed them a different brand. Track symptoms and call your family doctor if you're worried that your baby isn't improving.

Can Teething Make Milk Protein Sensitivity Symptoms Worse?

Yes, but not directly. When your baby is teething, they'll be dealing with:

Sore gums

Drooling

Irritability

Having a stomach ache or feeling uncomfortable can make them cry more than usual when teething. Your baby may be able to handle mild signs when they aren't teething.

Can Milk Protein Sensitivity Affect Sleep Patterns?

Absolutely. It will be much harder for your baby to fall asleep if they feel bloated. Itchy skin makes kids fussier during bedtime.

You might have noticed that your baby has started waking up more often at night and refuses to feed once you introduce cow's milk or a formula. Many parents feel surprised when their infant starts sleeping better at night simply after changing what they feed them.

Finding Relief From Milk Protein Sensitivity

You'll be able to help your baby feed better and feel happier once you address milk protein sensitivity. Don't ignore blood in their stool or unusual skin changes.

A pediatrician can advise you on some of the best cow's milk alternatives. They have helped many parents dealing with similar issues. Once your baby grows older, they might be able to take milk without major issues.

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