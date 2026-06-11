Medical device reprocessing is the backbone of the medical industry, and global standards continue to shift in this highly volatile field. Some of the key changes to watch for in the medical device reprocessing space include increased market share, changes in regulatory guidance, and a trend toward sustainability.

Did you know that the medical device reprocessing market is estimated to hit around $11 billion by 2035? According to Yahoo! Finance, this represents a growth of over $8 billion, meaning that the field will experience rapid growth in the next decade.

As science changes with new technology, it is more important than ever to understand how these innovations affect the field of device sterilization.

What Does Medical Device Reprocessing Do?

Medical device reprocessing refers to what occurs after a device is used or contaminated in any way. The main goal of reprocessing is to ensure that devices meet strict regulatory standards for reuse.

While the process may differ slightly depending on factors such as the company, field, and type of device, reprocessing will typically follow these general steps:

Transportation

Devices eligible to go through reprocessing are collected after use and then moved to the reprocessing area or facility. Some places, like hospitals, have accommodations on-site to reprocess tools quickly, such as an ultra-pure water system installation.

Initial Cleaning

The first round of cleaning focuses on decontamination, ridding the device of larger particles and other matter. Processors manually wash the tools or use special machinery equipped with detergents that break down hazardous materials.

Sterilization

After cleaning comes sterilization, which involves a rigorous disinfecting process to remove any trace contaminants and microorganisms. The main factors for sterilization are pressure and heat.

The most common sterilization method is autoclaving, which involves steam to disinfect instruments. It typically works best for smaller items, such as:

Dental instruments

Forceps

Tweezers

Clamps

Scalpels

Final Inspection

The final inspection and quality control ensure that the equipment is clean and ready for reuse. Then, it is repackaged in sterile material and transported to where it's needed next.

What Skills Are Needed for Reprocessing?

Becoming a device reprocessor requires specialized skills and training. Some of the key traits to successfully navigate medical device sterilization include:

Attention to detail, to spot small defects and areas missed during cleaning and disinfection

Ability to withstand high-temperature environments

Working under pressure, such as turning around instruments quickly for reuse

Conforming to strict guidelines and protocols

Managing multiple jobs at once, especially in cases of high turnover

High levels of physical stamina, or consistently moving and lifting equipment

Communicating with other teams and coworkers to coordinate tasks and figure out turnaround times

Memorizing different types of equipment and instruments, as well as the exact sterilization processes for each

How Are Global Standards Changing in the Field of Medical Device Reprocessing?

Like many other scientific and medical sectors, medical device reprocessing continues to experience rapid evolution within the field. Here are some of the ways that global standards continue to change in this complex area.

A Push for Sustainability

Companies continue to reduce their carbon footprint and invest in sustainability, and medical device reprocessors are no exception. Reprocessing medical equipment allows businesses to shorten the supply chain, meaning they don't have to rely as much on logistics that use more resources.

The act of reprocessing in itself is inherently more sustainable than throwing out old instruments and replacing them with new ones. Single-use tools have a much higher carbon footprint than the energy used for cleaning and sterilizing equipment.

More companies use biodegradable packaging for reprocessed equipment. Traditional packaging often uses fossil fuels and non-sustainable materials, which contribute to increased medical waste.

Continued Market Share Growth

As device reprocessing becomes more popular than replacing single-use items, its market share will keep growing in the near future. Yahoo! Finance reports that the market size of the medical device reprocessing industry is predicted to jump to nearly $11 billion by 2035, especially as more hospitals rely on cost-cutting measures to navigate tighter budgets.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Sterile Processing a Stressful Job?

It can be. Many hospitals and lab facilities rely heavily on medical device reprocessors for timely equipment. In emergencies, a few seconds shaved off the reprocessing time can mean the difference between life and death.

Additionally, the risk of contamination is high. Even though the procedure to reprocess medical equipment is designed to eliminate germs and pathogens, it isn't completely risk-free. Missing a tiny spot could lead to drastic repercussions, such as cross-contamination.

There has also been high turnover in the medical field in recent years, and equipment processing is no exception. Rigorous medical safety compliance guidelines and demanding shifts can lead to burnout.

Will Artificial Intelligence Erase Sterile Processing?

No, at least not in the near future. There are many elements of sterile reprocessing jobs that cannot be replicated by machines, which means that human involvement is a crucial component.

Humans can analyze medical instruments to determine if they require re-sterilization. AI technology may be able to spot some of the issues, but it cannot replicate the level of detail and knowledge of an actual human.

AI models also don't have a deep understanding of guidelines and regulatory compliance rules for medical devices. Humans can use judgment to find solutions in tough-to-call cases.

Are There Some Types of Medical Devices That Can't Be Reused?

While sterilization has come a long way, there are still many types of devices that are single-use only. Healthcare device sterilization does not work on the following:

Implants, such as pacemakers, stents, and defibrillators

Any device that hasn't received explicit reprocessing approval from the Food and Drug Administration

Any equipment that has potentially made contact with human bodily fluids

Learn More About How Device Sterilization Processes Are Making Waves in Medicine

Medical device reprocessing is a crucial sector of the industry. With so many benefits and even more advances within the field, it is important to understand how this sector continues to evolve.

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This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.