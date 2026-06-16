Enjoying ATV adventures this summer 2026 (and beyond) while staying safe involves gearing up for protection and choosing the right machine. It's also best for first-time riders to consider signing up for ATV tours with professional tour guides. Equally crucial is never to drink and drive.

Safely enjoying ATV off-road tours is particularly vital to prevent incidents like collisions and ejections. As the U.S. CPSC notes, an estimated average of 100,000 emergency department-treated injuries involving off-highway vehicles (OHVs) like ATVs occur yearly.

What Does ATV Stand For?

ATV is an acronym for "all-terrain vehicle." Also called a "quad" or four-wheeler, it's a form of motorized off-highway vehicle.

Since ATVs are off-highway vehicles, you generally can't drive them on:

Public streets

Major roads

State and federal highways

Can You Drive an ATV With No License?

You can operate ATVs on private property, such as land you own or for which you have the owner's permission to be on, without a license.

Some parks offering off-roading rental services also don't check for a driver's license. Here, customers can hire and rent an ATV without a license, albeit only within the business's premises.

Many states, however, still require some type of off-highway vehicle (OHV) permit, registration, sticker, or insurance. Florida is one of the few exceptions. As the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) notes, ATVs need titling but don't require registration or insurance.

If you'd like to operate an ATV on public land, you most likely need a valid license, although it still depends on your state. An example is if you're living in or visiting Ohio and would like to experience driving on ATV riding trails.

Section 4519.44 of the Ohio Revised Code makes a driver's license mandatory for anyone who operates an all-purpose vehicle (APV) or off-highway motorcycle on:

Any of the streets or highways in the state

Any portion of the right-of-way

Any public land

In Ohio, ATVs fall under APVs. They must therefore adhere to all state laws and rules regarding APV;

Titling

Registration

Operation

How Can You Enjoy ATV Adventures the Safe Way?

Enjoying ATV excursions the safe way entails the correct use of these vehicles and the wearing of appropriate safety equipment. As noted by the Consumer Federation of America, not using OHVs properly poses risks of severe injuries or even fatalities.

Gearing up With Personal Protective Gear

ATV safety starts with the use of proper and adequate personal protective equipment (PPE). Only enjoy ATV adventures and riding once you've donned the following types of PPE made of quality materials and craftsmanship:

Motorcross or dirt-bike helmet

Shatterproof goggles (if not wearing a helmet with a face shield)

Tall, waterproof, durable, and comfortable boots

Off-road riding gloves

Off-road, motocross, or adventure pants

Long-sleeved shirt or jacket

Choosing the Right ATV

Never allow children to operate an ATV that's too heavy, big, or powerful. It's critical to match the rider's exact size and skill level to the vehicle.

Excellent matching helps improve ATV safety, as it can:

Ensure riders easily reach all controls and braking components

Prevent loss of vehicle control

Lower risk of injury-causing, even fatal rollovers

Signing up for Professionally Guided ATV Tours

Signing up for ATV tours with highly experienced professional guides should be a top priority for families and first-time ATV riders. With tour guides, participants will receive hands-on instruction and in-depth training on the proper use of the ATV, including:

Correct use of vehicle controls

Smooth braking

Shifting one's weight

Professional ATV tour guides also handle all the navigation. They have extensive knowledge of the ATV trails, leading the way so no participant will get lost. Riders can just relax and make the most out of the day without worrying or stressing about planning and wayfinding.

Being part of an expertly guided ATV tour run by a professional company also affords peace of mind, as participants can rely on real-time support if their ATV gets stuck or experiences an issue. The guide is there to help and, if necessary, pull the machine out and tow it to safety.

Not Drinking and Driving

ATV adventures are more exhilarating than operating a typical motor vehicle on the road, making it all the more crucial for riders to ensure their reflexes are quick and not dulled by alcohol, drugs, and other impairing substances. They must be able to concentrate on active shifting and maintaining balance.

As with driving on public roads and highways, drinking and operating an ATV also carries significant legal liabilities and penalties.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is an ATV the Same as a UTV?

No, an ATV is different from a UTV (utility task/terrain vehicle).

An ATV is a compact, often single-rider vehicle with handlebars for steering and a seat for straddling. A UTV, also called a "side-by-side," is larger and more similar to a car, as it has a steering wheel, actual seats for sitting, and seatbelts.

Because a UTV is bigger, it often has room for two to six people, including the driver.

How Do You Choose a Professionally Guided ATV Tour?

First, decide whether you'd want to go on a private or a large-group tour, as not all companies provide both. With a private tour, you can customize the pace based on what's best or necessary for your group. It'll cost more, but you'll get personalized, undivided attention from the guide.

A large-group tour costs less than a private tour. Its pace, however, would depend on the speed of the slowest rider.

Next, choose a company with great reviews and excellent customer feedback on Google Reviews or TripAdvisor. Read customers' stories, and pay particular attention to those recounting ATV reliability (e.g., breakdowns vs. smooth performance), guide knowledge, and the enforcement of safety rules.

Stay Safe While Enjoying Thrilling ATV Adventures

Exhilarating ATV adventures don't need to be "extra" risky, because off-roading is already exciting in itself. Your safety should be the top priority, so always wear proper PPE, undergo in-depth training, and consider participating in guided tours.

With these tactics, you can make the most of your ATV riding experience while also staying safe.

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