Dog walking is essential exercise, bonding, and bathroom time for your pup. However, owners should recognize safe dog walking conditions and practices for extreme weather. Testing pavement temperature, understanding the safe air temperature threshold, using appropriate pet gear like coats and sweaters, and monitoring animal behavior can signal when it's the wrong time to take your dog outside.

According to a UK 2020 study, the veterinary records of over 900,000 dogs concluded that exercise was the most common trigger of their heat-related illness. Extreme weather impacts dog walking by putting your furry friend at risk for heat stroke, burnt paws, extra joint discomfort, frostbite, and fatigue.

This article covers ways pet parents can monitor weather conditions, prepare for walking a dog during these times, and understand when it's not worth the risk at all.

What Are Safe Dog Walking Tips to Use in Heat?

Unlike their human parents, dogs don't sweat effectively since it mostly comes from their paws. Therefore, dehydration and heat stroke can quickly set in on hot weather days.

A good rule of thumb for hot weather is to avoid taking any breed on a long walk when air temperatures are above 85°F because the pavement temperature can potentially reach 145°F. Try to limit time to short potty breaks.

If the air temperature is 75°F, then the pavement is 115-145℉, so the risk may be moderate for small and medium breeds. Therefore, you should limit walks to about 30 minutes.

Remember to pay attention to the surface temperature because your dog's bare paws will be walking on it. Take a quick test for 10 seconds by laying your palm flat on the pavement. When it feels too hot for you, it's also too hot for your dog.

While walking in hot weather, check if your dog:

Excessively drools

Appears tired

Starts vomiting

Seems dizzy

Has abnormally colored gums

Avoid walking during midday when the sun is at its hottest. Pay attention to high humidity, which makes it harder for dogs to use panting to cool down. Choose grass over walking on dark asphalt since it absorbs heat.

How Can I Practice Pet Safety In Cold Weather?

On the other hand, your dog can experience hypothermia, where the body temperature drops below 98-99°F in extreme cold weather. Pay attention to windchill which can increase your pet's cold risk, even if the air temperature is slightly higher.

Dogs can have arthritis like humans, so cold weather can affect their joints, making even a short walk too uncomfortable. Dogs may show discomfort by shivering.

Look for signs of frostbite on skin, particularly on the nose, ears, tail, and paws, such as:

Pale, blue, or gray discoloration

Blisters

Swelling

Licking/chewing area

Pain to touch

Brittleness

Invest in a dog sweater or coat to keep your pet warm.

How Dog Booties Help

Dogs can also get paw injuries from extremely cold surfaces, but booties can protect them. If you live in an area with a lot of snow, ice-melting chemicals could be on the ground. Plus, there may be something in the snow that you don't see, or some ice patches may be sharp.

What Types of Dogs Are Most Vulnerable?

"Flat-faced breeds such as French Bulldogs, Pugs, Bulldogs, and Boston Terriers are more prone to heat exhaustion," Dr Yelena Bruzon told The Dog People. That's because it's harder for them to pant, which helps cool dogs down.

Chow Chow, Siberian Husky, and Golden Retriever owners should be extra cautious when walking them in the heat, as these canines' double coats insulate them and trap heat.

Larger breeds like Great Danes and Saint Bernards generate more body heat, which can cause their bodies to take longer to cool down. Plus, temperature regulation is even more difficult for puppies and aging dogs.

What Is a Good Pre-Walking Checklist?

Make pet care in harsh weather easier when you purchase a premium dog harness, and take the following steps:

Check the forecast

Monitor air quality

Plan and time your route

Dress pup in gear like booties and sweaters

Bring water

Frequently Asked Questions About Dog Walking

How to Stay Safe While Walking a Dog?

Practice safety by planning your walking path in well-lit areas. Walk facing ongoing traffic and try to do so during quieter times with fewer crowds. You and your dog should wear reflective clothing when it's dark outside.

Whether it's hot or cold, always bring enough water for your dog; a collapsible bowl will do. Stay on the lookout for loose dogs that may not be on a harness like yours.

Is It Better to Use a Collar or a Harness When Walking a Dog?

For more comfortable walking for your dog, a harness is an ideal option. A good harness can protect your dog from neck or throat injuries. Plus, you can have better control of redirecting your dog without risking hurting them.

However, a collar is good for maintaining your dog's ID or taking them out for a quick potty break.

Does Strong Wind Scare Dogs?

Some dogs can get scared of strong winds because the unusual sounds may resemble cracking or howling, which can alarm them. The wind can also carry different smells, which dogs are highly sensitive to.

Familiar things moving around or falling can also unnerve them. Therefore, if you take your dog out on a windy day, pay attention to signs of anxiety and possibly keep the walk short.

Make Dog Walking Safety a Priority

While dog walking is an important part of your pet's day and overall activity, there are times when you must take some extra precautions due to ever-changing weather patterns. With climate change, extreme heat and cold weather events can happen anytime. Therefore, make it a habit to monitor the weather and air conditions to prevent pet heatstroke, hypothermia, stress, or frostbite.

Use appropriate gear for your pet and understand how to test your surroundings to ensure safe dog walking conditions. Know when a 30-minute walk is feasible and when to settle for a short potty break instead.

