There are often professionals to help with crowd safety in large festivals. Pay attention to your surroundings and know where the exits are. Using your phone to record and take pictures drains the battery. Charge it often or carry a power bank in case you have an emergency.

According to Yahoo, 203 arrests were made at Coachella in 2026. You'll make amazing memories with your friends or even people you've just met at a festival. The risks that come with being in large crowds aren't what most of us think about when going to a concert.

How Do You Keep Yourself Safe in a Crowded Place?

Everyone rushes to the main gate where they walked in when there's danger at a festival. You can tell where to go so you don't end up in a stampede if you're observant. Look around to see other exits and be keen about the one nearest to you.

Try to stay aware of your surroundings as you have fun. These tips are also helpful:

Don't let your phone die because it's out of battery

Pick somewhere you can meet with your friends

Trust your instincts when something doesn't feel right

Being pushed around by other people will cause you to feel frustrated. Shift sideways if you're in such a situation.

What Are the Top 5 Safety Rules?

Not everyone will be mindful of others when they go to a concert. Take event safety personally. It's better to miss out on a song instead of ending up in the hospital because of injuries. You'll be able to enjoy the music once you care for yourself.

1. Stay Hydrated

Fainting in a large crowd is risky. If people are pushing each other, they can step on you or steal your things. Watch out for these signs of dehydration:

Urinating less than you normally do

Extreme thirst

Feeling tired when you haven't done much

Dehydration often leads to fainting. Being in a crowd with thousands of people means there will be a lot of heat. You can get water from the free refill stations. Many festivals have them.

2. Keep Your Things Safe

Some people just go to festivals to steal from fans when they're distracted. Crowd safety issues at Coachella 2026 included theft cases.

If you have a fanny pack and you wear it across your chest, you'll keep your things safer. You can use a tether to hold your phone close. It gives you better control in case someone tries to steal from you.

Checking your pockets after someone bumps into you regularly may help you get your things back.

3. Watch Your Energy Levels

Being too tired makes you less aware of what's going on. You might not be able to make the best decisions if you haven't been getting enough rest during the festival.

Sitting down for a few minutes will allow you to rest. It's tough to walk back to your shuttle or campsite when tired.

Never ignore your energy levels and try to push on. Resting is an important part of concert safety.

4. Follow Official Security Staff

You'll find security staff at the festival, and their work is to ensure crowd control. Some people ignore the instructions they get from them.

They can tell you to move or stop to avoid problems. Once you listen to what the staff tells you, you make their plan work better. They often see the signs that a problem is about to arise and start implementing a plan to solve it before things escalate.

5. Have a Buddy With You Always

Have someone give you company when you go to a bathroom or food tent. You might need them when:

You feel sick

Get hurt

Your phone dies

There's danger nearby

You'll feel anxious or confused if something happens to you and you have already left your friends in the crowd to go get something.

Crowd Safety Tips for Managing Injuries and Legal Rights

You can have the best plan and still end up with injuries. It's not always possible to control how other people act towards you or how the crowd behaves when there's an incident.

Organizers in Dayton need to provide the best security. A venue could fail to have enough exits for everyone to leave safely.

Speaking to personal injury attorneys in Denver will help you know how to move forward. It's good to record injuries or a situation as it happened so you can use it as evidence later. You might have seen reports of people suffering serious injuries because there wasn't enough crowd control.

Injuries sometimes happen because someone was negligent. When your lawyer builds a good case, they can help you recover the amount you lost due to injuries.

Always go to a hospital and keep all the receipts of the things you had to buy because of an incident that happened during a festival.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Should I Do If I Get Caught in a Crowd Crush?

Stay on your feet. Screaming will waste your energy and oxygen. Keep your arms up by your chest to create room for breathing. Leaning down to pick up your phone or a shoe may be dangerous. If you drop something, leave it.

Why Are Arrest Rates So High at Festivals Lately?

Increased police presence. There have been many cases of organized theft rings targeting festival attendees.

When they're having a concert in your area, you may notice it has more security than it did a few years ago. Removing people who break public conduct rules helps keep the peace.

How Can You Tell If a Crowd Is Too Dense?

Check if you can move your arms freely. The risk of getting injuries increases if the crowd is too dense. Watch out for screams and shouting. Many people panic and start to push others or rush when the noise in the crowd changes.

Learning to Stay Safe at Large Events

A small situation like falling can get out of control if you don't know what to do. Have a friend with you at all times.

Focusing on crowd safety helps you enjoy your experience without worrying all the time. You'll be able to stay alert if you rest and hydrate. Read more news on festival safety trends.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.