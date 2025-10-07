Wettest Day of the Year in Dayton

DAYTON, OH — Talk about drought busting rain! Dayton has received over 2.4″ of rain so far today, and it is still raining. This makes it the wettest day of the year so far, and a record wettest October 7th breaking the old record of 1.72″ in 1931. Given the widespread drought conditions, this long duration, soaking rain will surely help improve the dry ground conditions.

Rainfall Totals

After the rain exits tonight, attention will turn to the cooler air. A good push of cool, dry air moves in starting on Wednesday. We’re looking at highs in the 60s through Friday. Lows will be solidly in the 40s. Some areas may sneak into the upper 30s on Friday and see their first frost of the season.

On average, the first frost of the year in Dayton occurs around October 9th. So, this cool air is right on time. The first freeze usually happens around October 22nd. The first measurable snowfall usually occurs toward the end of November.