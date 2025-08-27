Weed pollen season picking up

MIAMI VALLEY — The latest pollen count from RAPCA came in at 161, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando.

This is driven by weed pollen and puts us in the moderate range, and there are three main reasons why some of us could be suffering from a bad week of allergies.

Pollen Forecast (WHIO)

First, this is the time of year when weed pollen begins to increase in southwest Ohio, typically from late August into September.

Second, we just haven’t had any rain lately.

There have only been 3 days this month with measurable rainfall in Dayton, and rainfall this month is running over an inch below average, Marando said.

Monthly Almanac (WHIO)

And third, the winds have picked up throughout this work week, allowing the dry pollen to blow around and exacerbate our allergies even more.

Winds will still be gusty on Thursday as well, but this will be with a cold front moving through.

That means we could see a few light showers through the day on Thursday and a lower pollen count to end the week.