Warm, partly cloudy today; Dry conditions continue through weekend

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- Another warmer start
- Moisture returns to Miami Valley, just not in the form of rain
- Fall begins Saturday
>> TRACK THE LATEST CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar
DETAILED FORECAST:
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a sprinkle possible west, otherwise dry.
Highs in the mid-80s. Some instances of mostly cloudy skies.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy turning mostly clear with highs in the lower to mid 80s.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny with highs near 80.
MONDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid-70s.
TUESDAY: Mainly cloudy with a shower possible thanks to a brief shortwave. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a shower possible. Cooler with highs in the low 70s.
©2023 Cox Media Group