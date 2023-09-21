Warm, partly cloudy today; Dry conditions continue through weekend

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Another warmer start

Moisture returns to Miami Valley, just not in the form of rain

Fall begins Saturday

DETAILED FORECAST:

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a sprinkle possible west, otherwise dry.

Highs in the mid-80s. Some instances of mostly cloudy skies.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy turning mostly clear with highs in the lower to mid 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with highs near 80.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid-70s.

TUESDAY: Mainly cloudy with a shower possible thanks to a brief shortwave. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a shower possible. Cooler with highs in the low 70s.

